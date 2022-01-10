After omicron, what's next?

Long Island doctors predict COVID-19's path

Experts agree that factors like variants and vaccination rates make it impossible to know which path the pandemic will take. They foresee a time when most people can attend a crowded concert or sports game without overly worrying about getting seriously ill.

But, Newsday's David Olson reports, they say the need for precautions like mask-wearing may wax and wane depending on how the virus evolves.

"Assuming there is no new variant that changes the trajectory of this pandemic, then I think we can have a reasonable expectation that we will be back to a reasonable life" after the omicron spike, said Dr. Bruce Farber, chief of public health and epidemiology for Northwell Health. "Even though COVID will be in the background, it won’t be the center of every aspect of every part of our life."

Greater uptake of boosters may help reach that point earlier, likely within the next several weeks, Farber said.

Dr. Aaron Glatt, chairman of medicine and chief of infectious diseases at Mount Sinai South Nassau hospital in Oceanside, said omicron’s high level of contagiousness "may be a blessing in disguise." It’s better that omicron, which tends to cause milder illness than previous variants, is so dominant rather than a more virulent strain, like delta or one that has yet to emerge, he said.

"It’s going to be hard for another virus to overtake it," Glatt said.

Read more on what medical experts predict for the next few weeks.

