COVID-19 cases down 75% statewide since omicron peak, Hochul says

Hochul hopes to close books soon on winter surge

COVID-19 cases across the state have plunged 75% since the peak of Jan. 7, Gov. Kathy Hochul said at the start of her budget address.

She said there were 22,312 new cases, down from 90,132 less than two weeks ago, for a daily rate of new positive cases just over 12%. "That's incredible," Hochul said.

The governor said hospitalizations due to COVID-19 are trending downward and said COVID-19 cases in New York have declined 34% over the last seven days, compared to the 5% decrease in the rest of the country, Newsday's Lisa L. Colangelo and Matthew Chayes report.

"We hope to close the books on this winter surge soon," said Hochul, who pledged to focus on the "post-pandemic future."

The decline in cases in New York follows health experts' prediction that the highly contagious omicron variant would continue its trend in other countries of having a quick rise and steep fall.

Still, national COVID-19 deaths are rising — and modelers forecast 50,000 to 300,000 more Americans could die by the time the wave subsides in mid-March.

The number of new positives reported today: 1,187 in Nassau, 1,426 in Suffolk, 10,888 in New York City and 22,312 statewide.

