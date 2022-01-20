On the front lines of omicron in one LI hospital

It 'hit us like a tidal wave'

Newsday spent Jan. 13 inside Long Island Jewish Medical Center at around the peak of its omicron-fueled surge. Newsday's David Olson reports:

Nurse Julia Jozefowski sat outside the room of an unvaccinated COVID-19 patient in her 30s, monitoring the ECMO machine that was removing her blood, adding oxygen and pumping the blood back into her body.

Jozefowski said she sometimes ponders a different reality. In it, the critically ill patients she's caring for, like the woman struggling to survive, are inoculated and likely never would have been hospitalized, much less ended up in intensive care.

"It can make you emotional at times when you would do anything for this patient … you push yourself so hard to give these people a chance," she said. "It’s hard if you do take that moment to think about if something so much easier could have been done, [like] getting the vaccine."

Like other hospitals across the region, Long Island Jewish in New Hyde Park has been enduring a third major COVID-19 wave. Unlike the ones last winter and in spring 2020, this time almost all patients had access to a vaccine that is highly effective at preventing hospitalization.

"I thought we were kind of out of it, because we had the vaccine out and everyone was doing well," said Diana Tarello-Ketterer, a labor and delivery nurse. "And then it just kind of hit us like a tidal wave." Read the full story.

The Biden administration also announced it will begin making 400 million N95 masks available for free to all residents starting next week.

