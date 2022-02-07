Is it time to lift mask mandates?

LI experts: Time is right to lift mask mandate for indoor public places

Gov. Kathy Hochul said she would announce her decision on the mandate for indoor public places Wednesday, but isn't ready to rule on schools. She faces a deadline of Thursday to end or extend the indoor mask mandate for public places, and has a Feb. 21 deadline for schools.

Hochul said it will be easier to lift the school mandate if more parents get their children vaccinated.

"I want to be optimistic, I am optimistic that we are trending in that direction," she said of ending the school mask mandate, "but I still need the time and I’m assessing."

She added: "It’s just premature at this time to talk about it."

Newsday's Bart Jones reports that some medical experts said they support ending the mask mandate for indoor public places, and that some businesses and customers are ignoring the requirement.

"As cautious and generally as conservative and as pro-mask as I generally am, I do think that rates are dramatically lower," said Dr. Bruce Farber, chief of public health and epidemiology for Northwell Health. "I do think it is time to react and open up in view of the data."

Meanwhile, there's an end date for masks in N.J. schools. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy's office said Monday that he intends to lift the statewide COVID-19 mask requirement in schools on March 7.

Plus: Newsday's Scott Eidler reports how Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman has become a high-profile backer of the GOP-driven campaign against COVID-19 mandates.

The number of new positives reported today: 255 in Nassau, 260 in Suffolk, 1,405 in New York City and 3,795 statewide.

