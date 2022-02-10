NY lifts mask mandate for indoor public spaces

Long Islanders divided as indoor mask mandate ends

The first day of New York’s new reality of no masks needed started off with mixed feelings across Long Island.

Newsday's Bart Jones and John Asbury report that some people were barely aware the law had changed, and others were saying they couldn’t wait to go out without a mask.

At the C-Town Supermarket in Central Islip on Thursday, it was hard to know that anything changed — nearly all the customers and staff were wearing face coverings. But at the Costco in Holbrook, it was a mixed bag, with some customers in masks and others not. But the staff was 100% masked.

Gov. Hochul had announced on Wednesday that the mandate — in place since mid-December for public places like restaurants, stores, gyms, theaters and offices — would be dropped Thursday as COVID-19 levels fell dramatically from record-breaking highs during the omicron surge.

The move was seen by some as a symbol of hope that the end was nearing. But others said dropping the mandate was premature, and the governor should have waited for COVID-19 levels to drop further and for warm weather to arrive.

As far as schools go: Hochul is set to decide the future of the schools mask mandate after winter break, which ends when classes resume on Feb. 28.

Plus, experts discuss long-haul COVID-19: What are the latest treatments and what are some signs you should look out for? Long Island medical experts addressed these questions and more during today's Newsday Live webinar. Watch the replay.

The number of new positives reported today: 420 in Nassau, 342 in Suffolk, 3,254 in New York City and 7,442 statewide.

Search that map, and view more charts showing the latest local trends in vaccinations, testing, hospitalizations, deaths and more.

See more coronavirus headlines below.