LI's slowing booster rates worry experts

COVID-19 booster rates slow on Long Island, worrying experts

According to CDC data, 42.2% of fully vaccinated Long Islanders have received at least one booster shot.

Over the seven days starting Dec. 15, an average of 10,385 people a day on Long Island received their first boosters. That dropped to 3,179 people a day for the seven days ending Tuesday.

Newsday's Bart Jones and Matt Clark report medical experts say the numbers are fading for several reasons, including a declining sense of urgency as the omicron surge subsides. They said getting a booster is critical because the first two vaccine shots eventually lose much of their strength — but convincing people to get the third shot isn't easy, they said.

"They may not see the need because they feel like they have already done their part," said Sean Clouston, an associate professor of public health at Stony Brook University.

State officials contend they're making progress and have launched several initiatives to boost the numbers. Despite that, the rate of people getting boosted is dropping.

Meanwhile, about half of eligible Americans have received boosters, and 73% of Americans are estimated to be immune to omicron for now. Read more.

And, if you need a booster shot: Here's a guide to where you can look to get one.

The number of new positives reported today: 228 in Nassau, 201 in Suffolk, 1,170 in New York City and 3,687 statewide.

Search that map and view more charts showing the latest local trends in vaccinations, testing, hospitalizations, deaths and more.

