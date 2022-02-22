LI docs frustrated by patients' vax refusals

‘Truly on the front lines of the misinformation war’

Newsday’s Bart Jones reports Long Island doctors and medical personnel are disheartened that patients remain reluctant to get vaccinated, even though it could prevent hospitalization or death.

"Doctors are very frustrated," said Dr. David Battinelli, physician-in-chief at Northwell Health. "It’s common among all health care providers. The nurses in the hospitals are tired, having to care for people who aren’t caring for themselves."

Dr. Eve Meltzer-Krief, a pediatrician based in Huntington, said it has been discouraging to have families whose children she has treated for years be reluctant to get the COVID-19 vaccine. She largely blames false information posted on social media — pediatricians, Meltzer-Krief said, "are truly on the front lines of the misinformation war."

Medical experts said the vaccination rates need to be higher, especially among younger children. About 33% of children ages 5 to 11 in the state are fully vaccinated, according to the CDC. The figure on Long Island is 29%.

Plus, COVID numbers from the weekend: Cases across Long Island and New York State stayed on a downward trend this weekend, as federal and state officials weigh whether to ease up on pandemic restrictions.

The number of new positives reported today: 86 in Nassau, 111 in Suffolk, 538 in New York City and 1,619 statewide.

