Debunking COVID-19 vaccine myths

LI doctors dispel 3 points of vaccine misinformation

Medical experts say social media is amplifying vaccine misconceptions, which is hurting the effort to get more people vaccinated so life can get back to normal.

"There is an enormous amount of misinformation out there on the vaccine that has sowed a lot of worry and fear and concern among people," said Dr. Bruce Farber, chief of public health and epidemiology for Northwell Health. "Misinformation has been a big problem with COVID in general."

Dr. Alan M. Bulbin, director of infectious disease at Catholic Health St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center in Flower Hill, says communication from top authorities has not always been clear or consistent, adding to the misinformation problem.

"It’s a little of both: Misinformation and maybe a message that could be more definitive and more clear," he said.

Newsday’s Bart Jones takes a look at three major myths — how the vaccines work, their impact on fertility and potential harm — and dives into the facts about them, according to three top medical experts on Long Island who specialize in infectious disease. Read what they had to say.

Plus, if you're looking for vaccine resources: Take a look at this updated booster shot guide.

Sign up for coronavirus updates Get the latest news on Long Island's reopening from COVID-19 restrictions, updated safety guidelines and vaccination rates. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Search that map, and view charts that show the latest local trends in vaccinations, testing, hospitalizations, deaths and more.

See more coronavirus headlines below.