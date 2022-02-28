School mask mandate comes to an end

'A long-awaited milestone': How school districts are reacting to the news

When Hochul on Sunday announced she was dropping the mandate effective Wednesday, she said cities, counties, school districts and even individual schools within a district can continue to require masks if they want to do so.

Families have the option to send children to school with a mask, and school leaders said they expect a significant portion of parents to continue masking their children.

Newsday's Bart Jones and Joie Tyrrell report that some questions remain about the end of the mandate, such as the future of quarantine policies and masking on school buses — and school districts' opinions differ, too.

"I think it’s a long-awaited milestone and I think it certainly will allow for a feeling of normalcy," said Ann Pedersen, superintendent of the Lawrence school district.

Others said they thought Hochul dropped the mandate too soon.

This announcement came two days after the CDC declared that under new guidelines Long Island is a "green zone," where mandatory masking is no longer needed in schools or indoor public places.

Meanwhile, in NYC: Mayor Eric Adams said if infection rates remain low, the city will remove the indoor mask mandate for public school children, effective March 7.

Sign up for coronavirus updates Get the latest news on Long Island's reopening from COVID-19 restrictions, updated safety guidelines and vaccination rates. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The number of new positives reported today: 79 in Nassau, 72 in Suffolk, 362 in New York City and 1,144 statewide.

Search a map of new cases and view charts showing the latest local trends in vaccinations, testing, hospitalizations, deaths and more.

See more coronavirus headlines below.