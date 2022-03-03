TODAY'S PAPER
Masks off at LI schools — but not for everyone

By Erin Serpico erin.serpico@newsday.com
How the first day of school went with the state mask mandate lifted

Many students arrived to school with smiles on their faces. Others, and their parents, were walking to school Wednesday morning with masks on, a sign that concerns about COVID-19 persist.

At Northwest Elementary School in Amityville, some parents and children wore masks, but others, lining up outside or waiting in cars, didn't.

Cristina Arroyo, of Valley Stream, said she sent both of her children to school wearing masks.

"We had a talk about this," said Arroyo, whose kids attend South High School and Robert W. Carbonaro Elementary School. "We decided they will keep on masks for the time being and see how things go."

See how the first day of the lifted mandate went.

We reported earlier in the week that parents had mixed reactions about sending their kids back to school without masks.

Plus, mask mandates in college: SUNY schools and other colleges and universities are ending mask mandates and relaxing other protocols, too.

The number of new positives reported today: 181 in Nassau, 165 in Suffolk, 926 in New York City and 2,444 statewide.

Search a map of new cases and view charts showing the latest local trends in vaccinations, testing, hospitalizations, deaths and more.

See more coronavirus headlines below.

