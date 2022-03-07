As COVID-19 rules end, what is 'normal life'?

Survey: Americans split on return to 'normal life' as COVID rules end

While most U.S. adults believe the worst of the pandemic is behind us, many still worry about the negative consequences of lifting virus-related restrictions and keeping them in place, a new survey finds.

Newsday’s Rachelle Blidner writes that the survey, by nonprofit health organization Kaiser Family Foundation, finds about 61% of 1,502 adults sampled worry people who are immunocompromised will be left behind in a return to normal. Nearly half are concerned that lifting restrictions could lead to rising deaths in their communities and difficulty accessing medical care, according to the study, released last week.

Larger majorities — 65% and 63% — worry that if masking and testing requirements stay in place, kids' and teens’ mental health will suffer and local businesses will lose out.

As for when returning to normal will be safe, 35% said "now" at the time of the survey, which took place from Feb. 9 to 21. Another 32% said they expected that moment to come by the fall or earlier, while 26% said they believed it would be another year or more. About half of adults reported they're already living almost or largely normally, although 78% acknowledged "normal" looks different from before.

Meanwhile, in NYC: Most proof-of-vaccination rules end today.

Plus, are we reaching an endemic? Medical experts say as the virus numbers fall, Long Island and New York City may be at or close to herd immunity or an endemic stage of COVID-19.

