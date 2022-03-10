TODAY'S PAPER
What's next for mask mandates on planes, buses and transit?

By Erin Serpico erin.serpico@newsday.com
U.S. to ease nationwide mask mandate on planes, buses, transit

The mask requirement is enforced by the Transportation Security Administration, and had been set to expire on March 18.

The extension through April 18 allows the CDC time to develop new, more targeted policies. This requirement extends to planes, buses, trains and transit hubs.

According to the official who spoke to the Associated Press on the condition of anonymity, the CDC is developing a "revised policy framework" for when masks should be required on transit systems based on its newly released "COVID-19 community levels" metric.

Meanwhile, an antiviral pill trial for children gets underway: Pfizer announced Wednesday that it has started a clinical trial that could lead to the antiviral pill Paxlovid being available for children to reduce the severity and duration of COVID-19 infections.

Plus, planning to travel? Medical and travel experts answer questions and provide insights on the latest guidelines.

The number of new positives reported today: 119 in Nassau, 145 in Suffolk, 883 in New York City and 1,850 statewide.

Search a map of new cases and view more charts showing the latest local trends in vaccinations, testing, hospitalizations, deaths and more.

See more coronavirus headlines below.

