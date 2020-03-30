USNS Comfort arrives in NYC

Newsday is opening this story to all readers so Long Islanders have access to important information about the coronavirus outbreak. All readers can learn the latest news at newsday.com/LiveUpdates

As the USNS Comfort prepared to dock off the West Side of Manhattan Monday, New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said the 1,000-plus bed Navy medical ship is providing a tremendous morale boost to his embattled city.

“I’m really happy that the Comfort is here,” de Blasio said during an interview on CNN early Monday. “I think the fact that the Navy is here, the military is here, to help New York City in our hour of need, that is amazingly important to this city. This is like an additional hospital just floated right up to our shores and now is going to save lives.”

The Comfort, a former oil tanker converted in the 1980s into a medical ship, will provide surgeries and other care to patients not infected with the coronavirus to open up intensive-care unit beds at New York hospitals, the Navy said.

Comfort will begin accepting patients on Tuesday, the Navy said in a statement. The ship will be docked at Pier 90 on Manhattan’s West Side for as long as necessary, Navy officials said.