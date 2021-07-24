Long Island’s COVID-19 positivity rate passed 2% for the first time since April on Friday, as the highly contagious delta variant continues to spread and new vaccinations remain a fraction of what they were several months ago.

Friday was the second day in a row that more than 300 Long Islanders tested positive for the virus. The 338 new cases — 174 in Nassau and 164 in Suffolk — are more than 11 times higher than the 30 residents who received positive results on June 29.

The 2.08% seven-day positivity rate for Long Island was the highest since April 28, state health department data shows. Less than a month ago, on June 29, the seven-day rate was 0.35%.

Last summer, when mask mandates, capacity restrictions and other COVID-19 rules remained in place, but before vaccines were available, positivity rates routinely were below 1%.

The number of hospitalizations statewide rose slightly on Friday, to 494 from 492, and the number of New Yorkers in intensive care increased to 118, from 109.

On Long Island, the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 rose to 87, from 84, while the number in intensive care fell slightly, to 23 from 26.

Medical experts say they don’t expect hospitalizations to rise as sharply as cases, because newly diagnosed COVID-19 patients are on average younger and healthierOlder, more vulnerable people are far more likely to be vaccinated than young adults and teenagers, state data shows: More than 90% of adults 65 to 74 statewide have received at least one dose, while fewer than 56% of those 16 to 25 and 40% of people 12 to 15 are at least partially vaccinated.

Hospitalizations overwhelmingly are of unvaccinated people, doctors on Long Island and nationwide have said.

Nearly 47,000 vaccine doses were administered statewide in the 24 hours ending 11 a.m. Saturday. That’s a big drop since the early spring, when on many days more than 200,000 New Yorkers were being vaccinated.

Nassau continues to have the highest vaccination rate of any large county in New York: 81.6% of adults have received at least one shot, and 68.1% of residents of all ages are at least partially vaccinated.

"Nassau County has one of the highest vaccination rates in the nation, but we must continue getting shots into arms in order to protect our progress and combat more infectious variants of the virus," Nassau Executive Laura Curran said in a statement. "The vaccine is saving lives every day. If you haven’t rolled up your sleeve yet, now is the time to take your shot."

Nassau has the third highest adult vaccination rate of the nation’s 40 most populous counties, according to Curran’s office.

Suffolk’s adult vaccination rate is 74.4%, and 61.6% for the entire population.

The state's one COVID-19 death Friday – of a Queens resident – matches the lowest death total since the pandemic began.

Long Island's one-day positivity rate was 2.2%, state figures show. The state's one-day positivity rate is 1.86% with a seven-day average of 1.66%. Epidemiologists typically focus on seven-day rates because they smooth out daily anomalies.

Long Island’s seven-day 2.08% rate remains the second-highest in the state, after the Albany area, which stands at 2.34%.