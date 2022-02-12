Long Island’s seven-day COVID-19 positivity rate fell Friday to its lowest level in nearly three months, as the omicron-fueled surge continues to subside, state data released Saturday shows.

The 3.79% of coronavirus test results that were positive is the lowest percentage since Nov. 17, when COVID-19 numbers were climbing as cold weather was pushing more people into higher-risk indoor venues and the highly contagious delta variant was spreading. Within weeks, the more contagious omicron variant eclipsed delta and the positivity rate soared to nearly 27% by early January. It’s been falling since then.

"New Yorkers should be proud of our continued progress in bringing down the numbers since the Omicron peak in January, but this is no time to let up," Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a statement Saturday. "The vaccine is our best defense, and it's safe, effective and doctor-recommended for all New Yorkers ages five and up."

Long Island had 501 newly diagnosed COVID-19 cases Friday, 251 in Suffolk and 250 in Nassau.

New York City, which with its vaccine mandates has the strongest COVID-19 restrictions in the state, again had the state’s lowest seven-day positivity rate: 2.21%. The statewide rate stood at 3.37%, with the highest rates upstate.

The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations on Long Island also fell, from 661 on Thursday to 598 on Friday. That’s the first time hospitalizations on the Island dropped below 600 since Dec. 18.

Statewide, hospitalizations dipped below 4,000 Friday, also for the first time since Dec. 18. There were 3,883 New Yorkers hospitalized with COVID-19 on Friday, down from 4,149 on Thursday.

Sign up for coronavirus updates Get the latest news on Long Island's reopening from COVID-19 restrictions, updated safety guidelines and vaccination rates. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Both statewide and on Long Island, about half those hospitalized were admitted for reasons other than COVID-19. Experts warn, however, that COVID-19 exacerbates various medical conditions, so even if people were listed as admitted for other conditions, COVID-19 may have caused the conditions to worsen enough to require hospitalization.

Sixty New Yorkers died of COVID-19 on Friday, including seven Suffolk and six Nassau residents.

As the state was releasing its new COVID-19 data, thousands of New York City employees Saturday faced the loss of their jobs after the U.S. Supreme Court and a federal district court judge in Brooklyn on Friday refused to block the city’s plan to terminate them unless they were vaccinated.

Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor, who has jurisdiction over the region that includes New York, denied a request by unvaccinated Department of Education employees for an injunction preventing the firings.

Also on Friday, responding to a separate lawsuit that was filed on Thursday by unvaccinated employees, U.S. District Court Judge Diane Gujarati rejected a request for a temporary restraining order against the mandate. That suit said the mandate violated workers’ religious and constitutional rights.

Pope Francis and many other religious leaders have urged people to get vaccinated, but attorneys for the employees say they have valid religious objections.

Mayor Eric Adams on Friday said the city was creating a list of unvaccinated city employees who could be fired. At the end of January, about 4,000 city employees faced termination. Some of them have been on unpaid leave since the fall for failing to prove vaccination, and others were hired under the condition that they get vaccinated but hadn’t shown proof they'd received either two doses of the Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine or one of the Johnson & Johnson.

Sign up to get text alerts about COVID-19 and other topics at newsday.com/text.