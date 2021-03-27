The state’s coronavirus positivity rate continued to creep upward on Friday, as 76 more New Yorkers died of COVID-19 and nearly 4,600 were hospitalized with the disease, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s office reported Saturday.

The percentage of coronavirus tests that were positive over the past seven days rose to 3.41%, up from 3.37% on Thursday.

The positivity rate had been falling since its post-holiday peak in early January, but it stopped dropping in late February, remaining between 3.1% and 3.2% through most of March before ticking up again.

Long Island has been among the state’s 10 regions with the highest positivity rates for months, with the seven-day rate on Friday at 4.31%, down from 4.34% and second only to the mid-Hudson region.

Health experts typically focus on the seven-day rates, because they smooth out daily anomalies. The one-day positivity rate on Friday was 3.15%, up from 3.01% on Thursday.

"New Yorkers should remember the positivity rate is a function of what they do to slow the spread," Cuomo said in a statement. "Washing hands, wearing masks and social distancing are critical tools to help us fight the virus."

For weeks, New York has consistently been among the five states with the most new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people, according to CovidActNow, a nonprofit website run by epidemiologists and other experts.

A note to our community: As a public service, this article is available for all. Newsday readers support our strong local journalism by subscribing. Please show you value this important work by becoming a subscriber now. SUBSCRIBE Cancel anytime

Experts have warned that the positivity numbers mask the rising risk for unvaccinated New Yorkers, and that the rate would be rising more quickly if it hadn’t been for the millions of vaccinated residents.

More than 220,000 New Yorkers were inoculated against COVID-19 in the 24 hours ending at 11 a.m. Saturday, the governor’s office said.

Nearly 29% of the state’s residents — more than 5.7 million people — have received at least one dose of vaccine, and 15.8% — nearly 3.2 million people — are fully vaccinated, according to state data.

More than a third of Nassau County residents have received at least one dose, Nassau County Executive Laura Curran said in a statement.

"Nassau will continue doing everything possible to ensure residents have access to the vaccine as soon as they become eligible," she said.

As vaccinations continue, thousands of New Yorkers remain in hospitals with COVID-19.

Hospitalization levels have fluctuated between 4,500 and 4,700 for more than two weeks, after a steep drop from mid-January. On Friday, there were 4,578 people hospitalized with COVID-19, down 25 patients from Thursday. Nearly 900 were in intensive care, and 552 were on ventilators.

The daily death toll from the virus continues at far higher levels than during the summer and early fall, when the fatalities were in the single digits.

Among the 76 residents statewide who died of COVID-19 on Friday, eight lived in Suffolk County and three in Nassau.

Of the 8,201 people whose coronavirus test results came back positive on Friday, 711 were in Suffolk and 614 were in Nassau.

The positivity rate is rising as the state continues relaxing restrictions, a move that some health experts have criticized, especially with highly contagious virus variants spreading.

Indoor family entertainment centers opened Friday at 25% capacity, with face masks and social distancing required.

Starting Thursday, Yankee Stadium and Citi Field can host baseball games at up to 20% capacity. Also Thursday, outdoor sports and performing arts venues that fit 2,500 or more people can reopen at 20% capacity, and indoor sports venues of that size at 10%. Proof of vaccination or a negative coronavirus test result will be required.

On Friday, smaller arts and entertainment venues can open at 33% capacity, with up to 150 guests inside and 500 outside if attendees show proof of vaccination or a negative test result.

Sign up to get COVID-19 text alerts.