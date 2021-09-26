CDC director: Booster shots were expanded 'to stay ahead of the virus'

The head of the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Sunday defended the agency’s move to expand the eligibility for booster shots of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine to front-line workers, saying the move announced last week was meant "to stay ahead of the virus."

Last Friday, the CDC formally recommended a third Pfizer shot for people over 65, those with underlying medical conditions, and front-line workers including teachers and transit workers who may be at higher risk of exposure to the virus because of the nature of their jobs.

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky, appearing on CBS’s "Face the Nation," said the decision to override a CDC panel’s earlier recommendation to limit a third shot of the Pfizer vaccine only to seniors and those with health conditions came down to a "scientific close call."

"Because of all the evidence we reviewed both of the [Food and Drug Administration] and at the CDC, I felt it was appropriate for those people to also be eligible for boosters," Walensky said. "So, who are those people? Those are people who live and work in high-risk settings. That includes people in homeless shelters, people in group homes, people in prisons, but also importantly are people who work with vulnerable communities. So, our health care workers, our teachers, our grocery workers, our public transportation employees."

The Biden Administration initially sought to provide boosters for the general population starting this fall, but the CDC panel’s recommendation curtailed that plan.

Walensky, asked about the CDC’s plans to recommend boosters for the general eligible population, said Sunday: "We are evaluating this science in real time. We are meeting every several weeks now to evaluate the science."

"The science may very well show that the rest of the population needs to be boosted and we will provide those guidances as soon as we have the science to inform them," Walensky said.

Asked if she believed it was safe for children to go trick-or-treating this Halloween, Walensky said: "I certainly hope so."

"If you're able to be outdoors, absolutely," Walensky said. " Limit crowds. I wouldn't necessarily go to a crowded Halloween party, but I think that we should be able to let our kids go trick-or-treating in small groups. And I hope that we can do that this year."

