What you need to know about COVID-19 vaccine development

A Northwell Health registered nurse administers a COVID-19

A Northwell Health registered nurse administers a COVID-19 vaccine shot in Westbury. Credit: Debbie Egan-Chin

By Matthew Chayes matthew.chayes@newsday.com @chayesmatthew
Developing a vaccine typically takes 10 to 15 years. But faced with a once-in-a-century pandemic — with at least 115 million coronavirus infections, 2.56 million deaths, and a global economy paralyzed — pharmaceutical researchers have pioneered vaccines in record time.

Shots approved for use in the United States all use new technology. And so far, none of those vaccines are for children. But there is more research — and likely more vaccine versions — to come that could bring more options and lower age limits so kids can get inoculated against the coronavirus.

Here's what you need to know:

In addition to the three vaccines currently approved in the U.S., are there more still under development?

How long until new vaccines are available for public use in the U.S.?

Have some attempts to develop new vaccines failed?

Who’s paying for these vaccines to be developed?

The earliest vaccines aren’t for children. Are there plans for vaccines for them?

When will there be enough vaccines for every American adult?

How will the vaccines handle the various variants emerging from places like South Africa, the United Kingdom and Brazil?

