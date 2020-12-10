More COVID-19 deaths so far in December than in August through October, Bellone says

Suffolk County saw more fatalities from COVID-19 in the first week of December than in August, September and October combined, Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone said on Thursday.

The steep increase to 34 dead in a week followed a rise from 6 fatalities in October to 35 in November, Bellone said during a briefing on the county’s COVID-19 response.

While Bellone delivered that grim news, Nassau County officials said they expected to receive their first batch of COVID-19 vaccines this weekend, some 975 doses from Pfizer that they would likely distribute early next week at a hospital, health centers and a jail.

Those receiving the first batch are likely to include employees at Nassau University Medical Center, federally qualified health centers, and medical personnel at the county correctional facility in East Meadow, where NUMC runs the infirmary, said Dr. Anthony Boutin, chief executive and president of NUMC.

No prisoners will get the vaccine, he said in an interview Wednesday. Boutin himself expects to receive the vaccine some time next week.

The federal government is overseeing distribution of the vaccine at a county-run nursing home, the A. Holly Patterson Extended Care Facility in Uniondale.

Long Island is to receive a total of 26,500 initial doses of the vaccine from Pfizer as soon as this weekend as part of a first batch of 170,000 doses reserved for nursing home residents and staff and high-risk health care workers statewide, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said Wednesday.

New York City is slated to receive 72,000 initial doses. New York State's delivery is part of a wave of 6 million vaccines nationwide that the federal government is allocating to each state based on population, Cuomo said.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration was meeting Thursday to review and possibly set in motion approval of Pfizer's vaccine for emergency use. That would clear the way for deliveries to begin.

Cuomo said the first batch of vaccines would go to nursing homes and their staffs, and to high-risk "patient-facing" workers in key hospital areas such as emergency rooms, Intensive Care Units, and pulmonary departments.

The vaccines are arriving as the region undergoes a second surge of COVID-19 cases following the initial outbreak of the pandemic in March. The number of daily new confirmed cases in Nassau and Suffolk is now on par with many of the days at the peak of the pandemic in April.

Long Island as a whole surpassed more than 2,000 new confirmed cases on a single day twice in the past week. During the summer the region often registered as few as 100 new cases a day.

Officials say this surge started with Thanksgiving, and they expect it to continue through the holiday season to at least mid-January. They also say the colder weather is driving people indoors, where the virus spreads more easily, and that people are ignoring mandates to avoid gatherings, even smaller ones in homes.

Boutin said the Pfizer vaccine called for two doses 21 days apart. NUMC has "two highly cold freezers" in place and ready to store the vaccine, while staff will have to watch for short-term "adverse reaction" in people who are vaccinated.

NuHealth, the public benefit corporation, is responsible for vaccine distribution at the hospital, correctional center infirmary, and federal qualified health clinics, Boutin said. The federal government is partnering with Walgreens and CVS to vaccinate nursing home patients and staff.

Boutin said he has gotten his guidance from the state Department of Health.

"We try to prioritize front line staff, people at high risk, and the people who actually want the vaccine. If I’ve got 975 doses, and there’s only 50 people who want the vaccine, I’ll take the first 50 people," he said.

Boutin clarified that he’s providing the doses to 130 employees at the correctional center "that work for NUMC," including physicians, nurses, pharmacists, dentists, and aides.

"We’re waiting for the shipment and we’re waiting for the emergency use authorization, paperwork to be able to share that information with the patients after we give the vaccine," he said.

At the hospital, that includes anybody that’s deemed essential on the front lines, from housekeeping, physicians, physician assistants, and nurses.

It might not be until late January, February, March, or even April that patients at hospitals, clinics, and health centers would start the vaccine, Boutin said.

He said he did not know when patients at the nursing home would get it because those rules are dictated by the federal government.

Boutin said staff will be monitoring patients for 20 minutes for allergic reactions to the vaccine, and have remedies such as Benadryl on site for allergic reaction.

It’s the second dose "that’s going to be really effective, and a second dose is where you’re going to be sick with fevers, chills, and body aches," Boutin said. "We have to be concerned about not giving it to too many units. [We] can’t give it to the entire ICU or the entire emergency department, I’ve got to stagger it."

"We’re trying to prioritize our staff to see who is going to get the vaccine," he said. "The big thing for us is going to be able to do is letting them know how safe the vaccine, how effective it’s going to be, and making sure we convey that to our staff and convey that to our community, because a lot of people in our community are … not sure if they should be taking the vaccine, but they’re at high risk. So my responsibility over the next several days is to get the word out to let them know the vaccine is safe and to identify who should be getting the vaccine going forward."

Boutin, who also spoke Wednesday night at a hospital board meeting, said NUMC had 32 COVID-19 patients. "We have a lot of employees who have been testing positive who are asymptomatic. So we’ve been telling our staff to make sure they’re wearing the proper PPE, they wash their hands …"

The hospital has a 180-day supply of PPE on hand.

Boutin said staff should be bracing for the surging caseload over the next month. "It’s going to be a brutal 30 days … there’s a lot of asymptomatic carriers."

"Because we’re testing more, we’re also catching a lot of asymptomatic people," he said.

"We have a lot of our employees who tested positive" and about 3 or 4 are testing positive each day. "Right now, it’s community spread," he said. "They think they're safe whether it’s the nursing station or the break room, or at home."

In New York City, Mayor Bill de Blasio is proposing to help close the "COVID achievement gap" in the public schools, with a set of low-stakes tests, more online work, additional teacher training, expanding what he called "parent university" and helping traumatized students cope with the pandemic’s effects. He said the school system must help overcome "learning loss," and the plan starts in the forthcoming school year, in September 2021, with the foundation put down in the current year.

"Anytime people suffer a setback, you know, it could take time to overcome, but we also have lots of evidence of people overcoming a setback and then surpassing what was expected of them," he said, as special-education students returned to school for the first time since late November.

"Kids are back in classrooms turning the pages of their textbooks," he said. Students through fifth grade are now back in school.

"Students can’t learn their ABCs, if they’re traumatized," said Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza.

In the Long Beach school district, Lido Elementary School and the prekindergarten school will be closed to in-person instruction until Dec. 21, according to a message from Superintendent Jennifer Gallagher posted on the district website Tuesday

"In the case of Lido, we now have five staff positives, twenty staff members in quarantine, and a number of other staff out with other illnesses, including the flu. None of the positive staff members contracted COVID in school," Gallagher wrote and cautioned that other closures could follow including at the middle and high schools.

"I have already received some angry emails from parents, questioning why we didn't plan for this. We DID plan for this, which is why we hired so many additional staff members over the summer. But there are limits, even with the additional staff. This is not anyone's fault — it is the fault of COVID, the flu, and other seasonal illnesses," she said.

Islip announced, meanwhile, that it was extending remote instruction at its high school, which began Nov. 30, and at its middle school, which began Dec. 1. The extension was prompted by discovery of several new cases over the weekend, and the district hopes to reopen both schools Dec. 14.

Normally, Islip provides hybrid instruction at both secondary schools. The shift to a fully remote format affects 755 students at the high school and 545 students at the middle school. An additional 279 secondary students have opted for long-term remote learning.

With Robert Brodsky, Matthew Chayes, John Hilldebrand and Joie Tyrrell.

