Of the 234,000 Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccines given in New York City — including to Mayor Bill de Blasio and his health commissioner, Dr. Dave Chokshi — there have been no local reports of blood clots, the mayor said Tuesday at his morning coronavirus press conference.

Still, he said, out of an abundance of caution, the city would suspend that shot’s use after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration said Tuesday that they were investigating unusual clots in six women that occurred 6 to 13 days after receiving the vaccine.

U.S. federal distribution channels, including mass vaccination sites, will pause the use of the Johnson & Johnson shot.

New York State's health commissioner, Dr. Howard Zucker, said the state would also stop using the vaccine "while these health and safety agencies evaluate next steps," and that all appointments for the Johnson & Johnson shot at state mass vaccination sites on Tuesday would be honored with the Pfizer vaccine.

De Blasio said that Johnson & Johnson appointments in the city will have to be rescheduled and the other two vaccines — Moderna and Pfizer — may be administered where available.

De Blasio said the city’s door-to-door program to vaccinate homebound New Yorkers — which relies exclusively on Johnson & Johnson— would also be suspended indefinitely.

Johnson & Johnson has been used for door-to-door distribution because it doesn’t require ultracold storage as do the other two brands approved in America.

Summer school for all

De Blasio also announced that the city public schools would welcome all students whose families want them to attend a summer school program — not just for remediation, but enrichment too. There would be education and other youth programs.

"It is open to all our public school students — all — and it is free," he said.

Applications will open on April 26 for kindergarten to eighth graders, with high schooler applications in the coming weeks, he said.

An estimated 200,000 children will attend the program, called Summer Rising, which will cost $120 million to run.

Earlier Tuesday, de Blasio predicted that New York City’s economic recovery would be helped by residents spending money locally that would otherwise be devoted to travel.

"Boy, there’s a ton of demand that — people who used to go traveling all over the place are probably not doing as much travel in 2021. They’re gonna spend their money locally — at restaurants, at stores," de Blasio said on Hot 97 radio. He added, "I think that’s gonna help us a lot."

That is counterbalanced by the decline in tourism into the city, a major engine for the local economy. A study last year by the city’s travel bureau found that travel to the city isn’t expected to recover to its 2019 level — when a record 66.6 million visitors came — until perhaps 2025.

