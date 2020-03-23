Newsday is opening this story to all readers so Long Islanders have access to important information about the coronavirus outbreak. All readers can learn the latest news at newsday.com/LiveUpdates

School board representatives are calling for statewide postponement of district voting on budgets and board candidates — the first such action proposed since 2003 — citing risks and disruptions caused by the spread of the coronavirus.

A website notice posted by the New York State School Boards Association urges local candidates to avoid door-to-door collection of petition signatures needed to put them on school ballots in elections scheduled for May 19. The association, representing 670 boards statewide, including more than 100 on Long Island, said it would do its part to ease the strain on candidates by pushing for later elections this year.

“At this point in time, public health is the paramount concern,” stated the association’s executive director, Robert Schneider, who added that his group was working with the State Education Department and other agencies to delay elections or seek “some other alternative for this year.”

Education department officials said Monday they were reviewing the issue.

There is a precedent for at least a brief postponement. In 2003, in the midst of an economic recession, state lawmakers moved back the voting date from mid-May to June 3, in an effort to gain time for restoring state financial aid to schools that had been cut by then-Gov.

George Pataki.

School districts, all of which have shut down until April 1 at least, operate on tight budgeting schedules in the spring. Under law, districts’ spending plans and new board trustees are supposed to be in place by the beginning of the next school year, starting July 1.

Jarod Morris, 21, who has announced his candidacy for Wyandanch’s school board, endorsed the call for later elections and said he would be relying for the moment on Facebook and other social media to get his message across.

“I’m kind of an old-fashioned person — I believe in handshaking and all that,” Morris said in a phone interview. “But now we’re in the 21st Century, and social media makes it easier than ever to reach out.”