While newly discovered variants of the coronavirus may prove more transmissible, and perhaps more lethal, than the original strain of COVID-19, doctors speaking on the Newsday Live webinar Wednesday said scientists were certain that vaccines help prevent hospitalizations and death from the virus — and that social distancing, hand-washing and mask-wearing all remain important.

Participating in the webinar, titled "What to Make of COVID-19 Variant Findings?," Dr. Chidubem Iloabachie, associate chairperson at the Department of Emergency Medicine at Long Island Jewish Valley Stream, and Dr. Uzma Syed, infectious disease doctor and chair of the COVID-19 task force at Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip, said amid all the continued unknowns about the coronavirus, vaccinations and sticking to the tried-and-true safety measures were key to winning the fight.

"You can't compare these vaccines head-to-head," Syed said of the vaccines now available from AstraZeneca, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson — or their use in the fight against the original virus and new strains that have emerged in the U.K., Brazil and South Africa. The AstraZeneca vaccine has proved less effective on the South African variant, she said, causing officials to abandon it in favor of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

"We do know 100 percent across the board all vaccines do help prevent people from dying," she said, adding that the MRNA-based vaccines from Moderna and AstraZeneca can be "tweaked very easily" to address new strains of the virus — and that vaccines help prevent "hospitalizations and death."

Now isn't the time to let our guard down, Iloabachie said, but instead we should remain vigilant to prevent any new surge in infections.

"We're considerably more prepared than we were this time last year," he said.

But, he cautioned, "at any point we can lose control of the virus — and we can face a surge like we did last spring."

A note to our community: As a public service, this article is available for all. Newsday readers support our strong local journalism by subscribing. Please show you value this important work by becoming a subscriber now. SUBSCRIBE Cancel anytime

Syed reminded the webinar audience it remained "unchartered territory." when it comes to variants and vaccines.

"Every day there is something new. Every day there's a monkey wrench, something new coming our way," she said.

This means scientists studying the virus, its effects and its newest variants don't know if COVID-19 will be a seasonal problem, like the flu, or if it will ultimately disappear.

"We're vaccinating and that's great," Iloabachie said. "But this ends up being a race. How fast can we vaccinate the population — and how fast can the variants spread?"

For now it's best to stay the course, he said.

"The way you would protect yourself against any of the variants versus the original version of the virus remains the same. Hand-washing, social distancing, masking" Iloabachie said.