Select youth sports, which have been on hold since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, can restart in July for regions of the state that are in Phase 3 of reopening, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced Sunday.

The list of low-risk youth sports includes baseball, softball, gymnastics, field hockey, cross country and crew with a start date of July 6th.

Restrictions on sports are loosening due to the decreasing number of COVID-19 cases across the state.

Long Island is currently in the second phase of reopening, which allows outdoor dining at restaurants, in-person shopping at retail stores and hair salons to resume services. Long Island could enter Phase 3 as early as June 24

"Young people can engage in sports," Cuomo said at his daily news briefing. "Two spectators per child so that's another step towards return to normalcy."

Earlier this month, Nassau County Executive Laura Curran had penned a letter to Cuomo asking that he allow outdoor youth sports to resume in county parks.

“I believe we can change rules and regulations as needed to protect the health and safety of players, coaches and fans,” Curran wrote.