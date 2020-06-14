TODAY'S PAPER
70° Good Evening
SEARCH
70° Good Evening
NewsHealthCoronavirus

Cuomo: Some youth sports can resume in July for regions in Phase 3 

Gov. Cuomo.

Gov. Cuomo.

By Lisa L. Colangelo lisa.colangelo@newsday.com @lisalcolangelo
Print

Select youth sports, which have been on hold since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, can restart in July for regions of the state that are in Phase 3 of reopening, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced Sunday.

The list of low-risk youth sports includes baseball, softball, gymnastics, field hockey, cross country and crew with a start date of July 6th.

Restrictions on sports are loosening due to the decreasing number of COVID-19 cases across the state.

Long Island is currently in the second phase of reopening, which allows outdoor dining at restaurants, in-person shopping at retail stores and hair salons to resume services. Long Island could enter Phase 3 as early as June 24

"Young people can engage in sports," Cuomo said at his daily news briefing. "Two spectators per child so that's another step towards return to normalcy."

Earlier this month, Nassau County Executive Laura Curran had penned a letter to Cuomo asking that he allow outdoor youth sports to resume in county parks.

“I believe we can change rules and regulations as needed to protect the health and safety of players, coaches and fans,” Curran wrote.

A note to our community:

As a public service, this article is available for all. Newsday readers support our strong local journalism by subscribing.  Please show you value this important work by becoming a subscriber now.

SUBSCRIBE

Cancel anytime

Lisa L. Colangelo

Lisa joined Newsday as a staff writer in 2019. She previously worked at amNewYork, the New York Daily News and the Asbury Park Press covering politics, government and general assignment.

A note to our community:

As a public service, this article is available for all. Newsday readers support our strong local journalism by subscribing.  Please show you value this important work by becoming a subscriber now.

SUBSCRIBE

Cancel anytime

Health

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo urged state residents to Cuomo: Cautious reopening is working in state's favor
Steve Bellone. Coronavirus on LI: Live updates
Karla Duarte, a 16-year-old who survived a serious Fewer kids getting inflammatory disease linked to COVID-19
Island Harvest Food Bank hosted a drive-thru food Drive-thru food bank serves LIers at South Shore Mall
A client checks in with Jessica Dennehy at Officials: Contact tracing geared up and ready to go
An aerial view of Arctic Street and the See the number of coronavirus cases in your community
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search