The State Appellate Court should reverse or vacate a January ruling by a Nassau judge that found the State Health Department overstepped by imposing an indoor school mask mandate, even as the requirement has been lifted by Gov. Kathy Hochul, State Attorney General Letitia James' office wrote Wednesday.

The 100-page court filing sets the stage for the next battle between parents, who contend that they should decide whether to mask their children in schools as COVID-19 cases continue to drop, and state regulators, who argue they have the sole authority to make public health decisions during the pandemic.

The legal proceedings began Jan. 24 when Nassau State Supreme Court Judge Thomas Rademaker ruled in the parents' favor, noting that only the State Legislature had authority to impose the mandate. He said the issue hinged on who had the authority, not the benefit of wearing masks.

The decision led to the mandate being lifted for one day n some school districts. The Appellate Court then issued a "stay" or temporary suspension of the ruling, ordering the masks back on.

On Sunday, Hochul announced that she was dropping the mandate, effective March 2, as COVID-19 levels had dropped sharply after hitting record-breaking highs in January amid the omicron variant surge. Her decision means that districts and individual schools do not have to require masks, though they can do so.

James' court filing said the lifting of the mandate did not make the case moot because the existing ruling effects the Department of Heath's ability to reinstitute the masking requirement in schools or other indoor locations if needed. "Indeed, the judgment could undermine appellants’ ability to quickly and effectively respond to the oft-changing pandemic using an important public health regulation that numerous other state and federal trial courts have found lawful," James' office wrote.

If the Appellate Court determines the case is now moot, the state asked it to vacate Rademaker's ruling, arguing it could be used to impede nonschool mandates that were still in effect, including on public transportation, homeless shelters and health care settings.

Chad LaVeglia, the attorney representing the parents, did not return a call seeking comment Thursday but previously said they planned to push ahead with the case.

"It’s on them to convince the court that they have the authority" to impose such mandates, LaVeglia said on Tuesday.

The attorney general's filing argues "there are no significant adverse effects of mask wearing for most healthy individuals" and that face coverings continue to reduce transmission of the virus.

