New York's coronavirus daily death toll falls again

The number of New Yorkers dying from COVID-19 continued to decline, to 56 on Saturday, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said Sunday.

"Which is, in this absurd reality we live in, actually very, very good news,' Cuomo said of the decrease during his daily news briefing in Albany. He pointed out the number of COVID-19 deaths in April was about 800 a day.

"This reduction in the number of deaths is tremendous progress from where we were," he said. "We have gone through hell and back, but we are on the other side. It's a lesson for all of us."

Cuomo also noted that 60 days ago, about 3,400 people were being hospitalized because of the pandemic.

"Yesterday we had 191," Cuomo said. "Who made all that progress? ... It wasn't government. It was we the people."

Sunny skies and warm temperatures Sunday lured people to beaches and parks, where capacity has been slashed to ensure social distancing. By noon, state parks including Caleb Smith, Connetquot River, Planting Fields Arboretum, Bayard Cutting Arboretum, Caumset, Orient Beach and Hempstead Lake were full and closed to incoming visitors and traffic.

On Saturday, Cuomo signed a bill that gives death benefits to government-employed front-line workers who died from COVID-19 during the crisis.

“It is the least we can do to say thank you, and we honor you and we remember you," he said during the signing.

The bill applies to the families of state and local government front-line employees who died of COVID-19. Eligible employees include health care workers at public hospitals, police officers and sanitation workers.

The money will be paid through state and local pension systems. Front-line workers who work for private hospitals and businesses are not eligible.

Cuomo said front-line workers such as doctors, bus drivers, delivery workers and pharmacists showed bravery by going to work and risking their health, even as the governor was telling other New Yorkers to stay home.

“People literally gave their lives so others could live,” he said.

Cuomo, who Friday had vowed a “full-court press” in combating the spread of the virus in areas hit hardest by the pandemic, said on Saturday an additional testing site would open in each of the 10 ZIP codes with the highest percentage of people who test positive.

The “hot spots” are in predominantly low-income and minority neighborhoods in the Bronx, Brooklyn and Queens, the governor said. In three ZIP codes, all in the Bronx, the infection rate was 50% or higher, compared with 19.9% citywide.

Testing, he said, would help indicate who is possibly contagious and help prevent them from spreading the virus to others. Cuomo said the state also would ramp up education efforts and provide more masks and hand sanitizer.

“But we have to get deeper also,” he said, announcing that the state will work with New Hyde Park-based Northwell Health to “develop better health care connections in these communities.”

“Where you see a high death rate is where you have people with underlying illnesses,” he said. “If you have diabetes, if you have hypertension, if you are immune-compromised, then you're more likely to die and that raises the question, why didn't we address these health disparities better?”

With New York City on track to begin the first phase of its reopening on June 8, the state is creating an initiative to better coordinate the approach that its 11 public and 100 private hospitals take to the pandemic, Cuomo said.

“We need those private hospitals operating in a way they've never operated before, which is basically managed as one public health system,” he said.

The state will develop a plan over the next week, he said.

“If we have a problem, we need all of those hospitals to work together, where we can shift patients, we can share resources, that kind of coordination,” he said.