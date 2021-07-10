What to know about the COVID-19 delta variant

What makes the delta variant potentially worse than others?

It’s more infectious and less responsive to medicine such as monoclonal antibody treatments, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In a study published July 7, researchers found that the viral loads in COVID-19 delta infections were about 1,000 times higher than in earlier strain infections, on the day the virus was first detected.

Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the CDC director, said July 8: "Although we expected the delta variant to become the dominant strain in the United States, this rapid rise is troubling. We know that the delta . . . is currently surging in pockets of the country with low vaccination rates."