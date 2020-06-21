With New York City poised to enter Phase 2 of reopening Monday, the number of COVID-19 cases statewide continued to decline with less than 1% of new tests coming back positive, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said Sunday.

Cuomo said 1,142 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 on Saturday. That’s a dramatic difference from the height of the pandemic in April, when more than 18,000 people were hospitalized in the state.

But officials have repeatedly cautioned New Yorkers to continue wearing masks and practice social distancing to prevent an uptick in cases like in other states recently.

Long Island remains on track to enter Phase 3 on Wednesday, with about 1% of Nassau and Suffolk county residents testing positive for the virus Saturday.

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone said Sunday that the number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients is less than 100.

Cuomo, no longer holding daily press briefings, released a statement Sunday morning with the latest statistics.

"The COVID-19 pandemic isn't over, and as we reopen New York safely and incrementally, the state government will continue to provide timely information so that New Yorkers can make educated decisions for themselves and their families," he said.

Phase 2 permits the reopening of offices, in-store retail, outdoor dining, beauty parlors and barber shops, motor vehicle transactions and commercial building management, as well as retail rental, repair and cleaning.

New York City reopening is more complicated than Long Island and the rest of the state due to density and the number of infections. Mass transit, including subways, buses and the Long Island Rail Road, continues with restrictions.

Between 100,000 and 300,000 workers are returning to their jobs — 200,000 returned two weeks ago — according to an estimate by Mayor Bill de Blasio.

With Matthew Chayes