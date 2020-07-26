New COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in New York State continued to fall Saturday to their lowest point since March, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said Sunday.

The New York positive testing rate fell to a flat 1%, or 536 of 55,568 tests Saturday, the governor said in a news media conference call. That’s down from 1.05% Friday.

Three people died of COVID-19 in the state, down from 10 Friday, bringing the statewide death toll to 25,106. Hospitalizations fell to 637 Saturday, down from 646 the day before.

“That’s a new low for us since March 18,” he said. “So, really great news.”

A state task force issued 105 violations at downstate bars and restaurants, Friday and Saturday night, the governor said. Most violations stemmed from employees failing to wear masks and violations of the state’s open container laws. The New York State Liquor Authority Board will convene Monday to consider which operations should have their licenses suspended, Cuomo said.

"We have a compliance challenge especially for young people, especially around bars," he said.