Positive COVID-19 cases down 75% statewide since omicron peak, Hochul says

COVID-19 tests are offered at an urgent care

COVID-19 tests are offered at an urgent care center in Patchogue last week. Credit: Newsday/Steve Pfost

By Lisa L. Colangelo and Matthew Chayes lisa.colangelo@newsday.com, matthew.chayes@newsday.com @lisalcolangelo
Positive COVID-19 cases across New York State have plunged 75% since the peak of Jan. 7, Gov. Kathy Hochul said Tuesday at the start of her budget address.

Hochul said there were 22,312 new cases, down from 90,132 less than two weeks ago, for a daily rate of new positive cases of just over 12%.

"That's incredible," she said.

Cases have been dropping steadily in recent days, following health experts' prediction that the highly contagious omicron variant would follow its trend in other countries of having a quick rise and steep fall.

Hochul said COVID-19 cases in New York have declined 34% over the last seven days, compared to the 5% decrease in the rest of the U.S.

She also said hospitalizations due to COVID-19 are trending downward.

"We hope to close the books on this winter surge soon," she said, pledging to focus on the "post-pandemic future."

New York CIty officials also spoke of a decline across the five boroughs.

Cases of COVID-19 have fallen in the city to below 20,000 on a daily seven-day average, from a high of nearly 43,000 earlier in January, said the city's health commissioner, Dr. Dave Chokshi, on Tuesday. And hospitalizations related to COVID-19 are down too: 6,500 on Jan. 11 to 5,800 on Sunday, he said.

There have been "some vaccinated New Yorkers who got COVID" during the omicron wave, Chokshi said. He did not provide specifics.

Mayor Eric Adams said the decline in citywide case numbers didn't eliminate the need for masking, vaccination, distancing and other measures, though he's optimistic that cases would keep dropping.

"The level of cases in New York City — they are declining," Adams said at a news conference at City Hall. He added: "We are winning, we are winning, and we are going to win."

But because hospitalizations and deaths lag behind cases, there may be a temporary spike in the near future, Adams cautioned.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

