New York City schools ending outdoor mask mandate

New York City Schools Chancellor David C. Banks announced Friday that beginning Monday masks and face coverings will be optional for students, staff and visitors on outdoor school grounds, though masks will still be required indoors.

The revised guidelines were announced in a message to parents, guardians and staff.

That message read, in part: "We will continue to maintain strict COVID-19 protocols, including increased ventilation, distancing when possible, a daily screener to make sure those with symptoms do not come to school, and test kit distribution." It also advised that "vaccination is the best tool we have to fight COVID-19 and to keep our schools safe for all our students."

In a statement about the announcement, Banks said: "Throughout the pandemic, our schools have remained some of the safest places for our students and staff, thanks to our gold standard health and safety protocol. I am so please that we are able to make this exciting announcement and safely allow students and staff to remove their masks when outdoors at NYC public schools."

In his statement, Banks stressed that safety "continues to be the top priority" for the DOE and said the decision "follows the success" of the Stay Safe, Stay Open plan — which he said led to a decrease of cases by 99 percent, bringing the in-school positivity rate for COVID-19 to under 1%.

That number was "far below" the citywide average.

Banks gave no indication of when officials might move to eliminate the indoor mask mandate.

Children ages 5 and older are eligible to be vaccinated against COVID-19. Vaccination appointments can be found at vaccinefinder.nyc.gov. Vaccine sites can also be located by calling 311.

