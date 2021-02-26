Q&A: Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine

How does the efficacy compare with the other vaccines?

The efficacy rate is up to 72% in the United States. The vaccine is 66% effective overall in preventing moderate to severe COVID-19 after 28 days, 85% overall in preventing severe disease, and completely effective in preventing COVID-19-related hospitalization, the company said in a Jan. 29 news release. Although the other vaccines are as much as 95% effective in preventing COVID-19, Dr. Mitch Katz, head of the New York City public hospital system, said Thursday that it’s not worth foregoing a J&J vaccine for Moderna’s or Pfizer’s: "Absolutely, what we, as doctors, as New Yorkers care about is preventing serious hospitalization and deaths, and the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is every bit as good as the Pfizer and Moderna at preventing those serious outcomes. And the fact that it's a single dose and that it does not need special refrigeration will make it so easy."