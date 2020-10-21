All schools in Queens and some in Brooklyn that were shuttered by the state two weeks ago because of high levels of COVID-19 infection in their neighborhoods can reopen, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced Wednesday, though they will remain closed in parts of Brooklyn and all of Orange and Rockland counties.

Cuomo celebrated the state's progress in reducing and limiting spread of the virus in "hot spots" of targeted neighborhoods in Brooklyn and Queens as well as sections of upstate Rockland and Orange. He credited the push to focus on "micro-clusters" of new virus infections by putting those areas under tighter restrictions for gatherings and economic activity.

"What this show is that it is working," Cuomo said of the restrictions he imposed two weeks ago to try to curb spikes of the virus in the red zones. "That’s good news. Celebrate. Don’t panic. Don’t fear … We have it managed. We know how to do this. We just have to do it."

The new restrictions shut schools and nonessential businesses and limited houses of worship to no more than 10 people in the areas with the highest level of virus spread. Cuomo's move on Wednesday means schools and businesses can reopen in some neighborhoods, and religious gatherings can allow up 25 people in some zones.

Based on COVID-19 testing data, Cuomo said the state will convert red and orange zones into yellow zones, calling for lesser restrictions, in parts of Brooklyn and all of Queens, where clusters have affected areas around the Borough Park and Far Rockaway, Kew Gardens and Forest Hills neighborhoods.

"We have the most sophisticated COVID detection and elimination system of any state … because New Yorkers are invested in it," Cuomo touted during a livestreamed briefing with reporters. The state will continue to watch for those clusters of new cases to " … trace it back to where it starts, find a small outbreak, a small cluster, and jump on it."

He snapped his fingers: " … you see an ember on dry grass, everybody run … stamp out the ember" of new coronavirus cases.

The new criteria set by the state will modify zones based on metrics, so that "micro-cluster" neighborhoods will generally exit their zones if they maintain low positivity rates for the virus: under a 3% after ten days in red zones; under 2% for ten days in orange zones; under 1.5% for ten days in yellow zones. Those percent positive requirements will be more lax in less populated areas, Cuomo said.

In reviewing whether or not to lessen restrictions, the state will also consider if new hospitalizations are trending down, if congregate facilities are generating new infections and if there has been increased compliance and enforcement actions in those neighborhoods within the zones.

In red zones, where new virus cases are concentrated, schools are closed, houses of worship are limited to 25% capacity and a maximum of 10 people and all other mass gatherings are prohibited. Only essential businesses remain open in those hot spots, and food establishments are allowed to open for takeout only.

In orange zones, or those areas surrounding "red" hot spots, houses of worships are limited to 33% capacity or a maximum of 25 people, and other gatherings are limited to 10 people. Orange zones also see the closing of nonessential businesses considered high risk and outdoor dining is permitted with a maximum of four people per table. Schools in orange zones also close for remote-only instruction.

Outlying communities in yellow zones don't have to close schools and houses of worship are allowed to operate at 50% capacity, while other gatherings are limited to 25 people. All businesses in those areas remain open, and indoor and outdoor dining is allowed, but limited to four people per table. The state further imposes a minimum of mandatory weekly testing of students, teachers and staff working in schools in yellow zones.

He said the state will continue focusing on small targeted areas and placing restrictions in decreasing levels of severity in "a series of concentric circles" of red, orange and yellow zones.

Many of the neighborhoods found to have clusters of cases are home to significant ultra-Orthodox Jewish populations, who the state said had continued religious gatherings despite the pandemic-related limits. Some of those residents protested, at times clashing with others, over the new restrictions.

Cuomo repeated the complications faced by the state as COVID-19 infection rates increase across the country, including in states that are part of the highly interconnected tristate area. On Tuesday, he announced the list of states whose travelers are under quarantine restrictions in New York grew to 40, but said that the state opted not to include New Jersey, Connecticut and Pennsylvania in that list because of the difficulty and impact of enforcing such restrictions for the interdependent region.

The positivity rate as of Tuesday was measured at a 6.6% level in the cluster zones for the state — and statewide the level of new infections was tracked at 1.6%, including the oversampling of cases in those areas. Without those neighborhoods, New York's positivity rate stood at 1.4% from those recent tests.

Check back for updates on this developing story.