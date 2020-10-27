Curran: Health authorities see 'incredible progress' fighting virus in Five Towns area

County and state health authorities have made "incredible progress in such a short period of time" in the Five Towns and neighboring areas of Nassau County, cutting the number of COVID-19 cases by one-third, County Executive Laura Curran said Tuesday.

Officials limited spread of the coronavirus in Five Towns — part of which was designated a coronavirus "hot spot" by Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo earlier this month — through testing, contact tracing and community compliance with social distancing rules, Curran said.

She warned though that the record-breaking number of cases nationally, more cases surfacing in the Nassau schools, and a rise in hospitalizations locally are worrisome signs.

"While we have seen a slight increase in our hospitalizations it is not near where it was. However, this uptick does cause me concern," Curran said. "Looking at the big picture, the United States recorded more cases in the last seven days than at any time since the beginning of the pandemic."

As of Tuesday morning, there were 66 hospitalizations in Nassau’s 11 hospitals including 13 patients on ventilators, the county said.

More than 5,000 people were tested Monday, with the positivity rate for the virus measured at 1.3%.

"The weather is getting colder, schools are reopening and people have pandemic fatigue — all of these pose new challenges," Curran said.

Curran, a Democrat, spoke in front of Young Israel of Lawrence-Cedarhurst and was joined at the Cedarhurst location by Rep. Kathleen Rice (D-Garden City) and state Sen. Todd Kaminsky (D-Long Beach).

Last week officials announced expanded testing in Lawrence, where the number of cases dropped 25% since last week and 75% over the last three weeks.

New rapid-testing sites in the area as well as smaller gatherings, better communication and new policies for the synagogues have contributed to the progress, Curran and rabbis said. The communities went from orange to yellow zones, for a lessened severity of COVID-19 infections, and Woodmere and Inwood saw a one-third drop in cases.

"That is quite an accomplishment," Curran said.

Rep. Kathleen Rice (D-Garden City) said: "In Congress I wish I had better news for you. I am still fighting for more relief funding to help us here locally. If we do not continue to invest in testing, tracing, isolation, if we do not give our states and municipalities funding to replace lost revenue, I don’t know what’s going to happen. It’s going to make this situation worse."

"We have passed more than $3 trillion in aid so far but with the scale of both the health and economic crisis it is clear that more relief is needed for our state and local governments," Rice added.

Sen. Todd Kaminsky (D-Long Beach) said: "We did it by working together, by asking for solutions and implementing them and by throwing resources where they are needed most. Let’s not relent. Let’s keep going."

Check back for updates on this developing story. Sign up to get COVID-19 text alerts.