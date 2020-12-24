The number of new COVID-19 cases across New York continues to climb as officials warn a post-holiday surge could be looming if people don’t follow precautions.

There were 12,568 new cases reported on Wednesday, including 1,020 in Nassau County and 1,330 in Suffolk County. Since the pandemic started earlier this year, 891,270 confirmed cases have been reported in the state.

Close to 7,000 people were hospitalized in the state with COVID-19 on Wednesday.

"We have nine days left in the holiday season and today, 299 days into the COVID crisis, it is more important than ever for New Yorkers to stay Smart and Tough," Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said in a statement released Thursday.

"We are rapidly distributing the vaccine to the most vulnerable New Yorkers and frontline heroes, but COVID continues to spread at high rates throughout the nation and we cannot let our guard down even for a moment," Cuomo said. "The holiday season is normally a time for celebration, but this year is different — we must celebrate smart, and not allow COVID to be the Grinch that results in increased viral spread as a result of the holidays."

The state recorded 129 additional deaths from coronavirus-related causes on Wednesday. Eight of the deaths were people in Nassau County and 15 were people in Suffolk County.

Vaccinations of health care workers, nursing home workers and patients as well as EMTs and other front line workers are continuing. Cuomo said more than 89,000 people in New York had received the vaccine as of Wednesday.

The positivity rate, based on 226,296 tests, was 5.6% overall for the state, 6.5% on Long Island and 4.6% in New York City.

