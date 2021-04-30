State easing capacity limits on NYC indoor dining; also gyms, hair salons, barbershops

Indoor dining in New York City will expand to 75% capacity beginning next week, bringing it line with the rest of the state, while hair salons, barber shops and other personal care facilities across the state can be three-quarters filled by May 7, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced Friday.

The announcement comes as New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said he envisioned the city at "full-strength" beginning July 1, with no restrictions whatsoever.

Cuomo said indoor dining in the five boroughs would increase from 50% to 75% capacity beginning May 7 while city gyms and fitness centers will expand to 50% capacity on May 15.

"After a long and incredibly difficult fight, New York State is winning the war against COVID-19, and that means it's time to loosen some restrictions put in place to protect the public health and help our local businesses," Cuomo said in a statement. "There's no doubt that restaurants have been among the pandemic's hardest hit businesses, and New York City's thriving restaurant industry has found it challenging to keep staff and maintain profits.

Cuomo added that the state was easing coronavirus-related restrictions on restaurants, personal care services and gyms "to put more money in the pockets of small business owners and working people in New York City, which was hit so hard by the pandemic but, I have no doubt, will come back stronger than ever."

As COVID-19 rates have steadily declined across the state, Cuomo has loosened capacity limits and reopened more segments of the economy. Most recently, he announced that he would lift the curfew for outdoor restaurants and catered events.

Cuomo also announced that he will rescind an executive order establishing the microcluster zones, which placed heightened restrictions on areas that had seen high positivity rates.

For NYC, a July 1 goal

In an appearance on WNYC’s Brian Lehrer Show Friday morning, de Blasio envisioned a city unburdened by COVID restrictions at restaurants, theatres and gyms.

"That is literally the goal," de Blasio said, after Lehrer read the list of rescinded restrictions, which have been in place since March 2020.

"There obviously could be some particular exceptions depending on what the data and the science tell us," de Blasio said. "Right now, we’re seeing absolutely consistent, striking progress, directly, causally related to the vast number of vaccinations."

De Blasio, who announced the July 1 goal on Thursday, can only offer suggestions under an order Cuomo signed last year seizing control over restrictions from local municipalities.

Speaking hours after de Blasio on Thursday, Cuomo said he would decide "by the science, by the data."

De Blasio said he’s setting the July 1 goal based on the trajectory of vaccination rate, which is up, and infection, hospitalization and death rates, which are headed down.

"The health care indicators are speaking clearly," de Blasio said. "Our health care team analyzed all this and said ‘look, we can do this on this timeline.’"

On the radio Friday, de Blasio pointed to reports that Cuomo has ignored the advice of his top health officials, at least nine of whom have departed their jobs, according to The New York Times.

Earlier this year, Cuomo said, "When I say ‘experts’ in air quotes, it sounds like I’m saying I don’t really trust the experts. Because I don’t."

De Blasio said Friday that "the governor legendarily doesn’t talk to his health care team, doesn’t trust health care professionals, a lot of them have left because they realized he wasn’t even seeking their guidance, and you know, if he wants to make decisions based on the data and the science, that’s what we’re doing here."

One in three New Yorkers vaccinated

One in three New Yorkers are fully vaccinated for COVID-19 as the state continues to make progress in turning the page on the pandemic, Cuomo said Friday.

A total of 34.1%, or 6,795,257 New Yorkers, have completed the vaccination series, including 839,406 on Long Island, state officials said.

"We're making great progress in our efforts to get every New Yorker vaccinated, but the rate of people getting vaccines is slowing," Cuomo said. "The vaccine side is available — it's been tested, it's safe and it won't cost anything to get. We have a vast distribution network in place to get shots in arms and now every eligible adult can walk into a mass vaccination site without an appointment to get vaccinated."

People who receive the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna doses need two doses of vaccine, spaced weeks apart, while those who receive Johnson & Johnson complete their vaccination with one dose.

In addition, 46%, or 9,179,469 New Yorkers, have received at least one dose. They include 1,161,910 Long Islanders, the data shows.

Nassau asking for relaxed swimming rules

With COVID-19 rates on Long Island continuing to decline, Nassau County Executive Laura Curran wrote to State Health Commissioner Howard Zucker Friday seeking to expand capacity for all outdoor swimming activities.

Curran contends that the capacity restrictions are not feasible for many swim activities that take place annually, such as lessons and conferences.

"Increasing capacity should not change the health and safety measures in place, and I know our residents will take all precautions necessary to enjoy the summer season at all of Nassau County’s wonderful facilities," Curran wrote.

Meanwhile, Adelphi University announced Friday that it had reversed course and would hold in-person graduation ceremonies at its Garden City campus for both the class of 2020 and 2021 from May 22 through May 25. The school previously planned to host a virtual graduation on May 24.

In an email to Adelphi students and parents, university officials pointed to an April 12 announcement from Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo that permitted schools to host in-person graduation ceremonies, subject to capacity regulations.

"Once this new guidance was released, Adelphi’s Commencement Committee immediately began reexamining our plans with the goal of providing a more traditional commencement experience for our graduates within health and safety restrictions," wrote Cara Terzulli, deputy to the Adelphi provost and the commencement committee co-chair.

Each Adelphi graduate will be allowed to invite two guests to attend their ceremony. Graduates will also be permitted to participate in an "Adelphi Grad Walk" across the University Center ballroom stage for photos.

