New York’s allocation of Johnson & Johnson vaccines will plummet next week from nearly 300,000 doses to fewer than 35,000, as the effect of a massive mix-up at a Baltimore vaccine plant begins to affect the supply nationwide.

New York outside New York City will receive only 19,800 doses of the one-dose vaccine the week beginning Monday, compared with 167,600 the week that started April 5.

New York City will get only 15,100 doses, compared with 127,200, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Johnson & Johnson destroyed about 15 million vaccine doses after it was discovered that the large batch produced for it by Emergent BioSolutions in a Baltimore factory did not meet the company’s quality standards.

The COVID-19 vaccine by Johnson & Johnson is delivered in one-dose, while the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna formulations require two doses spaced several weeks apart to be completed.

The New York Times has reported that Emergent had mixed up ingredients for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine with those from a vaccine from AstraZeneca that hasn’t yet received authorization for use in the United States.

The distribution of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine already had fluctuated wildly, from 164,800 doses statewide the first week it was available, the week of March 1, to 22,700 the week of March 15, to 115,700 the week of March 29.

Nationwide, the number fell from more than 2.8 million the week of March 1 to under 400,000 by the week of March 22, and it rose to nearly 5 million this week.

Despite the snafu, Adelphi University in Garden City announced to its students that starting Friday it will administer 400 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccinations for current Adelphi students through appointments made on a first-come-first-serve basis.

This initial allocation of vaccines from New York state was arranged by the Commission on Independent Colleges and Universities.

It was not immediately clear where the problems with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will have the most impact on administration of shots on Long Island.

Slight decline in positivity

Meanwhile, New York saw slight declines in positivity in testing for COVID-19 while confirmed case numbers on Long Island came down from a spike the previous day, state data released Friday showed.

The statewide seven-day average in positivity levels was 3.37% in test results as of Thursday, down from 3.40% and 3.48% the previous two days. The daily level on Thursday was 2.96% out of 304,956 test results on Thursday.

On Long Island the seven-day average fell to 4.15% on Thursday from 4.28% and 4.27% the previous two days.

The number of new confirmed cases dropped to 668 in Nassau County on Thursday, down from 810 the previous day, which was the highest daily count since Feb. 12.

In Suffolk, the number of new confirmed cases dropped to 731 on Thursday, down from 925 the previous day. That was also a high not seen since early February.

"While we continue to make progress towards defeating COVID once and for all, it's as critical as ever that New Yorkers remain vigilant and keep practicing the behaviors we know stop COVID in its tracks," Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said in a statement.

Statewide, a total of 9,014 tests were positive out of 304,956 on Thursday, state data showed.

Across New York, 56 people died of COVID-19-related causes on Thursday, including seven in Nassau and five in Suffolk.

With Carol Polsky

GETTING COVID-19 VACCINES IN NY To complete a prescreening and find sites to schedule COVID-19 shots, people in the eligible lists can visit https://am-i-eligible.covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov/

State residents may call the New York State Vaccination Hotline: 1-833-NYS-4VAX (1-833-697-4829)

Northwell Health is booking its COVID-19 vaccine appointments online at northwell.edu/covidvaccine

Call or visit your local pharmacist to check for participation in the state's vaccination effort.

The state's phase distribution guidelines can be found at: https://covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov/phased-distribution-vaccine Who qualifies for COVID-19 shots? The State of New York has expended its eligibility list for vaccines against COVID-19 several times, expanding the groups of people included in the phases. This is a summary of the eligible groups. The following are the qualifying categories, as revised on March 29. Group in Phase 1A The state said about 2.1 million state residents belong in this group, including: Health care workers at hospitals who interact with patients.

Residents and staff at nursing homes and assisted living facilities.

Dentists, psychologists and others deemed health care workers with direct contact with patients.

Employees of Federally Qualified Health Centers.

EMT volunteers and staff.

Coroners, medical examiners, some funeral workers.

Staff and residents of state facilities for people with developmental disabilities, mental health care and addiction services.

Employees at urgent care centers.

Individuals administering COVID-19 vaccines, including local health department staff.

Staff at ambulatory centers.

Home care and hospice workers.

Residents and staff at other congregate care facilities. Group in Phase 1B The state estimated about 3.2 million residents belong in this group, including: People 75 years of age and older.

Teachers and education workers, including in-person college instructors, substitute teachers, student teachers, school administrators, paraprofessional staff, support staff, contractors in schools and bus drivers.

First responders, including police; firefighters; state police; sheriff’s offices; county, town and village police departments, and other law enforcement offices.

Public safety workers, including dispatchers and technicians.

Public transit workers, including airport, railroad, subway, bus, ferry and Port Authority employees.

Corrections officers.

Other sworn and civilian personnel, such as court and peace officers.

Grocery store workers dealing with the public.

Individuals living in homeless shelters. Following federal recommendations: Since Feb. 15, people at risk of moderate to severe illness due to health conditions, immunocompromised status or comorbidities, including ailments such as high blood pressure, diabetes, cancer and chronic kidney disease. The full list of qualifying conditions is listed with the announcement on the state's website. Added at the discretion of local governments: Taxi drivers.

Restaurant workers.

Residents of facilities for developmentally disabled people.

Hotel workers who interact with the public. Other expansions of eligibility: State residents age 60 and older (Since March 10, 2021).

“Public-facing” government and public employees (Since March 17, 2021).

Workers for not-for-profit organizations who provide “public-facing” services (Since March 17, 2021).

Building service workers who are “public-facing” employees (Since March 17, 2021).

State residents age 50 and older (Since March 23, 2021). Since March 30, 2021: State residents age 30 and older. Since April 6, 2021: State residents age 16 and older. SOURCE: New York State, Northwell Health.

Check back for updates on this developing story. Sign up for COVID-19 text alerts at newsday.com/text.