COVID-19 indicators continued to drop in test results from Thursday, with the seven-day statewide average for positivity hitting 0.39%, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said.

The seven-day average was 0.43% on Long Island and 0.36% in New York City. The statewide rate remained at a record low and had declined for the 74th consecutive day, the state said.

The number of new confirmed cases was 30 in Nassau County, 27 in Suffolk County, and 196 in New York City. The daily level of new positives was at 0.34% in the state, with 110,387 test results completed Thursday.

Throughout the state, a total of nine people died on Thursday of causes related to the virus. One of the deaths was reported in Nassau County.

"While New Yorkers have done a tremendous job fighting COVID and we are returning to normalcy, it's important to remember we are still not yet out of the woods," Cuomo said Friday.

"Now is the time to do what you can to keep yourself and your community safe. There are no more excuses — if you have yet to get your COVID-19 vaccine, take advantage of one of the numerous incentive programs out there and get your shot today."

Cuomo on Tuesday lifted pandemic restrictions on a wide range of activities and locations, including restaurants, bars, stores, barber shops offices, and venues with a capacity under 5,000 people.

But some businesses and houses of worship said they would not lift all the restrictions immediately since they are still worried about transmission of the virus. Mask restrictions remain in effect on mass transit, health centers and indoors in schools.

Check back for updates on this developing story.