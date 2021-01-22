Long Island has the lowest level of hospital workers who have been vaccinated for COVID-19 in the state, said Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, as he urged institutions and those in the medical profession to get inoculated and prevent staff shortages.

The state is still expected to run out of its weekly allotment of vaccines before the end of the day Friday, Cuomo said, though new supplies have started arriving for next week.

Cuomo said that under stepped-up production of vaccine promised by President Joe Biden New York can expect its weekly allocation to ramp up from about 250,000 shots to about 420,000 a week — and that would still mean it would take the state about 17 weeks to vaccinate the 7 million people who are eligible under current priority.

That would mean those New Yorkers in the top priorities would not be fully covered until late June.

"All this to say, this is going to be a long several months in distribution of this vaccine and the anxiety that has been created" by expanding the categories of those eligible, Cuomo said.

State figures issued by Cuomo showed among hospital workers 61% on Long Island and 67% in New York City have gotten a shot for the coronavirus, a lower-than-expected level that he said creates a risk as new strains of the virus gain ground and can lead to new surges in the state.

He likened the staff shortage potential to hamstring hospitals to standing on the beach and seeing a wave build on the horizon.

"What accounts for that?" Cuomo asked. "We need our hospital staff vaccinated" and that was why they had been included in the first priority.

The statewide average for vaccinations of hospital staff is 67%, he said. The Central New York region leads with 82% of its hospital workers vaccinated.

Long Island, along with the Finger Lakes region, also has the highest percentage of COVID-19 patients hospitalized among the regions, with 1,613 patients representing 0.06% of patients in Nassau and Suffolk Counties, the state reported.

In a statement, the Long Island-based Northwell Health system said the effort to vaccinate workers continues.

"As New York State’s largest health system and private employer, Northwell Health remains focused on vaccinating our frontline workers — and each day we inoculate hundreds more of our team members," the statement said. "We do not make the COVID-19 vaccine mandatory and expect the rate of vaccinated staff to vary from facility to facility. But we are hopeful that with the more people we vaccinate, along with continuing to educate our staff about the safety and efficacy of the vaccine, more team members will be encouraged to do so."

Michael J. Dowling, Northwell's president and chief executive, said about 43,000 of Northwell's 75,000 employees have been vaccinated since Dec. 14. Northwell doesn't break out how many of its employees are front line medical workers.

GETTING COVID-19 VACCINES To complete a prescreening and find sites to schedule COVID-19 shots, people in the eligible lists can visit https://am-i-eligible.covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov/

State residents may call the New York State Vaccination Hotline: 1-833-NYS-4VAX (1-833-697-4829)

Northwell Health is booking its COVID-19 vaccine appointments online at northwell.edu/covidvaccine

The state's phase distribution guidelines can be found at: https://covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov/phased-distribution-vaccine Who qualifies for COVID-19 shots? New York State expanded the list of qualifying residents to encompass people 65 years of age and older as well as others deemed to be immunocompromised. The state had recently expanded its vaccination program to include essential workers and people 75 years of age and older in addition to health care workers and nursing home residents and staff, among others. The supply of vaccines is limited even as more groups are added. Hospitals will continue to prioritize unvaccinated members of the first phase, focusing largely on health care workers. The following are the qualifying categories, as revised on Jan. 12. Group in Phase 1A The state said about 2.1 million state residents belong in this group, including: Health care workers at hospitals who interact with patients.

Residents and staff at nursing homes and assisted living facilities.

Dentists, psychologists and others deemed health care workers with direct contact with patients.

Employees of Federally Qualified Health Centers.

EMT volunteers and staff.

Coroners, medical examiners, some funeral workers.

Staff and residents of state facilities for people with developmental disabilities, mental health care and addiction services.

Employees at urgent care centers.

Individuals administering COVID-19 vaccines, including local health department staff.

Staff at ambulatory centers.

Home care and hospice workers.

Residents and staff at other congregate care facilities. Group in Phase 1B The state estimated about 3.2 million residents belong in this group, including: People 75 years of age and older.

Teachers and education workers, including in-person college instructors, substitute teachers, student teachers, school administrators, paraprofessional staff, support staff, contractors in schools and bus drivers.

First responders, including police; firefighters; state police; sheriff’s offices; county, town and village police departments, and other law enforcement offices.

Public safety workers, including dispatchers and technicians.

Public transit workers, including airport, railroad, subway, bus, ferry and Port Authority employees.

Corrections officers.

Other sworn and civilian personnel, such as court and peace officers.

Grocery store workers dealing with the public.

Individuals living in homeless shelters. Added to follow federal recommendations: People 65 years of age and older.

People who are deemed to be immunocompromised. The state will issue specific guidance on who qualifies. SOURCE: New York State, Northwell Health.

Hospitals running short on vaccines

Northwell has closed most of its vaccination centers because of a lack of vaccines, Dowling said.

"We have one location still open in Manhattan," Dowling said. "I don't know when we are going to get more vaccine and when we found out, we don't get a lot of lead time."

Dowling added "I'd love to be able to post that we will have seven or eight vaccination sites open for eight hours per day, but that's not where we are today."

He said Northwell has the infrastructure and staff to administer 10,000 doses per day.

"We are averaging somewhere between 2,000 and 2,500," Dowling said. "We can't give what we don't have. This is a little like having a contractor and a plumber waiting to build a house, but if the truck doesn't show up supplies, they're just going to sit there and twiddle their thumbs."

Northwell on Friday said it has seen a slight decrease in the number of COVID-19 patients at its hospitals. Northwell said it had 1,318 hospitalized COVID-19 patients on Friday, down from 1.374 on Monday

In East Meadow, Nassau University Medical Center is stressing that patients looking for the vaccine make an appointment in advance, otherwise they'll be turned away, said Dr. Anthony Boutin, president, CEO and chief medical officer of NuHealth, the entity that oversees the hospital.

Boutin on Friday said patients have been coming down without appointments, thus delaying appointments for those who had already booked a time slot for the vaccine.

"It's become a little more crowded than we anticipated," Boutin said. "We ask people to make an appointment online. If you want to call the hospital and be put on a waiting list, that's fine as well."

Boutin said NUMC has enough vaccine to get through weekend appointments.

"But we don't know what we will get next week," he said. "We had a substantial amount this week."

NUMC didn't disclose how many doses it received from the state.

"I can tell you that if we open up 50 slots, they're gone in two seconds," he said.

Balloons and music for vaccine session

Desiree Krajnyak-Baker, executive director of Whisper Woods of Smithtown, an assisted-living and memory-care facility, said the first of three vaccination sessions for staff and residents was held Friday.

All but three of 104 residents had signed up for vaccinations, along with 65 of 120 staffers, she said. Some staffers may have gotten vaccinated elsewhere, though vaccinations are not required, she said.

Pharmacy chain CVS was administering the Pfizer vaccine in the facility’s activity room, decorated with balloons and playing music, Krajnyak-Baker said. "We’re hopeful and excited."

Follow-up vaccine clinics are scheduled at the facility for February 12 and March 5. A clinic is also scheduled next week for a sister facility in Woodbury.

With David Reich-Hale and Nicholas Spangler

Check back for updates on this developing story. Sign up for COVID-19 text alerts at newsday.com/text.