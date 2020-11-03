The average daily number of new COVID-19 cases across New York City remains high and is a "cause for concern," Mayor Bill de Blasio said Tuesday.

The seven-day average was 605 on Sunday, the fourth day it was above the city-set threshold of 550, de Blasio said. Once cases surpass that threshold, the city may enact more aggressive restrictions on businesses, schools and other public sites to halt further spread of the virus.

"We are watching that very carefully," de Blasio said, speaking at his daily news conference.

"Now we face a challenge, and we’re not gonna back down in the face of a challenge. We’re gonna push these numbers back down again," he said.

The raw number of cases is one of several metrics the city government uses to decide how strictly to limit activity, such as public gatherings.

The seven-day average rate of positive test results for New York City is 1.59%, de Blasio said.

Also on Tuesday, a new study by the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai estimates more than 1.7 million New York City residents have been infected with the virus.

They looked at over 10,000 plasma samples for the study.

Researchers said they believe the virus that causes COVID-19 was in the city before the first case was confirmed on March 1.

The authors said many people who had the virus and were asymptomatic or had mild to moderate symptoms "likely went undetected."

On Long Island, public and private schools had, as of Monday, reported 1,072 coronavirus positives since Sept. 8, an increase of 75 cases from the previous day, according to the state’s COVID-19 Report Card. Of those, 801 were students and 271 were teachers and staff members. The statewide tally was 3,471 students and 1,785 teachers and staff members for 5,256 who tested positive in that period.

