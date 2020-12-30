The new variant of the COVID-19 virus that had been spreading rapidly in the United Kingdom has not been found in New York after more than 4,300 specimens were sequenced from tests in the state, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said Wednesday.

The samples examined for the mutated virus included more than 350 samples collected over the last week to see if the state needed to take steps to counter the new variant from gaining a foothold.

The update comes after a Colorado National Guardsman tested positive for the mutated virus, with official saying there may be a second case affecting another Guard in that state. The new variant has raised concerns that it could be more contagious than the strains of the virus commonly found around the world.

"It's probably in the United States. We haven't found it in New York," Cuomo said.

Cuomo announced Wednesday that the state will go ahead with a pilot reopening allowing the Buffalo Bills football team to open their stadium for a playoff game, allowing about 6,700 people to attend with testing, mask-wearing, social distancing and contact-tracing requirements in place.

Every fan will be tested before the game and will have to show a negative result to attend the game, state officials said. The New York State Department of Health will then monitor after the game to identify any potential spread resulting from the event.

The governor touted the event as a model to allow for a return of gatherings and reopen the economy while vaccination efforts continue.

A note to our community: As a public service, this article is available for all. Newsday readers support our strong local journalism by subscribing. Please show you value this important work by becoming a subscriber now. SUBSCRIBE Cancel anytime

"We believe we are the first state in the nation to run this kind of pilot. We think it can be very instructive to us going forward," Cuomo said.

Suffolk looking into Salvadoran consulate

On Long Island, the Suffolk County Health Department is looking into potential spread of COVID-19 cases stemming from a multiday event at the Salvadoran Consulate in Brentwood.

On December 14, the consulate informed people via a Facebook post that it would be open Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. to help people "settle their consular affairs." It also said people who needed to get passports could shot up without appointments.

Witnesses described a crowded scene where people wore masks but did not observe social distancing.

Erica Mendez of Westbury said it was so crowded outside the consulate, she had to park several blocks away after dropping off her boyfriend, Adalberto Rivas.

Once inside, Rivas said two floors were packed with people almost shoulder-to-shoulder from each other.

"I began to panic," Rivas recounted to Newsday. "It was crazy. I wanted to grab my identification and immediately leave."

Rivas said because he had made a previous appointment to obtain a new copy of his identification from his native El Salvador, he was in and out of the consulate in about 30 minutes. But he spoke to people who said they had been there for hours waiting for their paperwork to be processed.

County health officials would not say if any people who attended the event have since tested positive for COVID-19.

"An investigation is ongoing into any potential COVID-19 cases connected to the Salvadoran Consulate," a spokeswoman for Suffolk County said in a statement.

Consul Henry Salgado declined to comment when reached by phone late Tuesday afternoon.

With AP

Check back for updates on this developing story. Sign up for COVID-19 text alerts at newsday.com/text.