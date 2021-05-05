New York’s baseball stadiums will open with expanded capacity on May 19 as the state returns to largely reopened economic activity from coronavirus shutdowns, setting the tone for a return to normalcy spurred by vaccinations.

In another sign of the state’s push toward a reactivated economy, tickets for Broadway are going on sale Wednesday for a full return to shows on Sept. 14.

As for baseball fans, those who have gotten their shots for COVID-19 will be able to enjoy normal seating on May 19 and be accompanied by children under 16. The unvaccinated will have to sit 6-feet apart as the stadiums for both the New York Yankees and the New York Mets enforce 33% capacity limits. All will be expected to wear masks.

Those fans who have not gotten the shots will be offered the chance to get them at the stadiums, with free tickets thrown in for a future game as a bonus.

As Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo put it, it’s "not Yankees, Mets" that will bring people into teams, but "vaccinated, unvaccinated."

He cast the entire population of the state as a team that needs to defeat the virus.

"Why do we get a vaccine?" Cuomo asked during a livestreamed briefing. "Because at the end of the day, you are a Mets fans, you are a Yankees fan, but we are on the same team on this one … The way a team plays together … We either win together or we lose together."

Cuomo said allowing vaccinated people to enjoy sitting together should "create an incentive" for others to get vaccinated, just as the state and local governments are lavishing attention on those who are hesitant to get them to take the vaccine.

Over the last weeks, the state relaxed rules so that anyone could show up at numerous sites for their vaccinations. In the same vein, Suffolk County is offering free drinks to vaccine seekers who go to its facilities in Selden and Riverhead this month.

"We are currently looking at a reduction on the demand for vaccines. That is concerning to me," Cuomo later told reporters.

Still, Cuomo said the state's push to return to business is possible because "arrows are pointed in the right direction" with infections decreases as more people get vaccinated.

More than 16 million doses have been administered in the state, with 9.4 million people receiving at least one dose and 7.3 million people, or 46% of the New York population that is 18 and older, considered fully vaccinated, the state reports.

The state registered daily virus positivity of 1.49% from 165,596 test results on Tuesday, the lowest level of new infections tracked since Oct. 28, 2020. Even so, 2,458 people remain hospitalized with COVID-19 and 31 people died Tuesday in the state of virus-related causes.

De Blasio: NYC not consulted on reopening

Separately, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said that Cuomo had not consulted the city on lifting most pandemic restrictions in the region beginning May 19 — rather than July 1, de Blasio’s preferred date, which de Blasio still maintains would be best.

"I know you’ll be shocked, shocked and amazed — I hope you’re sitting down — no he didn’t," he said about not being notified of Cuomo's plans.

"I think what the city announced — July 1, full reopening — makes all the sense in the world, because it gives us some more time to keep an eye on the trends, it gives us some more time to get people vaccinated as we originally planned through the end of June. It’s also a full reopening. That’s what I’m talking about — a reopening with very, very few restrictions," de Blasio added.

"What the governor’s put forward we’ll work with, is the bottom line … But we’ll keep an eye on it. We’ll keep an eye to make sure that the data and the science tells us everything’s OK."

With Rachelle Blidner and Matthew Chayes

