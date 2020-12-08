New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio on Tuesday suggested that the state’s closure standard for schools through the COVID-19 pandemic — set months ago by the state at 9% citywide positivity — might be too strict.

"That state standard is in place now, but I think we’re gonna have a real conversation with the state and with the public going forward, based on the actual facts we’ve learned from 850 schools being open over these coming weeks," he said.

In September, in a deal with the United Federation of Teachers labor union, de Blasio had agreed to close schools if the positivity rate hit at least 3%, which happened in late November.

The city has since reconsidered that standard, saying that that schools haven't been found to be vector for transmission.

"And I’m very hopeful from what I’m seeing that these extraordinary health and safety measures really now have proven there’s a very, very effective way to do this for the duration," de Blasio added, "and I believe we’re gonna have our schools open all the way to the point where we will link up with a widespread distribution of the vaccine."

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, who set the 9% threshold for school closures, on Monday ordered hospitals to expand capacity by 25% to prepare for a growing number of patients as positivity levels of coronavirus infections have continued to surge in the state in recent weeks.

He also called on retired nurses and doctors to sign up for work in anticipation of growing needs at hospitals, but the largest hospital network operating in the region indicated Tuesday that it is not experiencing staff shortages.

Northwell Health on Tuesday said it has sent 12 nurses to Michigan-based Henry Ford Health System to help the Midwestern health system care for a rising number of COVID-19 patients there.

Northwell intensive care and medical-surgical nurses will provide hands-on care at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit and Henry Ford Macomb Hospital in Clinton Township.

Northwell and Henry Ford were both helped by staff-sharing by other organizations during the spring surge of COVID-19. During the summer, as caseloads threatened to rise in Utah, Northwell provided critical care nurses to a hospital there.

Northwell added that it had staff to handle any COVID-19 outbreak in New York.

Northwell is in a good position to respond to the local increase in COVID-19 cases and has adequate staffing and resources," said Lisa Davis, a spokeswoman at Northwell. "We'll continue to monitor the situation closely, but know that alliances like this one ultimately strengthen our ability to care for our patients."

Check back for updates on this developing story. Sign up to get COVID-19 text alerts.