TODAY'S PAPER
33° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
33° Good Afternoon
NewsHealthCoronavirus

De Blasio: Keep New York City schools open 'all the way' until many get vaccine

Students arriving at P.S. 134 Henrietta Szold Elementary

Students arriving at P.S. 134 Henrietta Szold Elementary School in the Lower East Side of Manhattan on Monday as New York City's public schools reopened for in-school learning. Credit: AP / Mark Lennihan

By Matthew Chayes and David Reich-Hale matthew.chayes@newsday.com, david.reich-hale@newsday.com @chayesmatthew
Print

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio on Tuesday suggested that the state’s closure standard for schools through the COVID-19 pandemic — set months ago by the state at 9% citywide positivity — might be too strict.

"That state standard is in place now, but I think we’re gonna have a real conversation with the state and with the public going forward, based on the actual facts we’ve learned from 850 schools being open over these coming weeks," he said.

In September, in a deal with the United Federation of Teachers labor union, de Blasio had agreed to close schools if the positivity rate hit at least 3%, which happened in late November.

The city has since reconsidered that standard, saying that that schools haven't been found to be vector for transmission.

"And I’m very hopeful from what I’m seeing that these extraordinary health and safety measures really now have proven there’s a very, very effective way to do this for the duration," de Blasio added, "and I believe we’re gonna have our schools open all the way to the point where we will link up with a widespread distribution of the vaccine."

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, who set the 9% threshold for school closures, on Monday ordered hospitals to expand capacity by 25% to prepare for a growing number of patients as positivity levels of coronavirus infections have continued to surge in the state in recent weeks.

He also called on retired nurses and doctors to sign up for work in anticipation of growing needs at hospitals, but the largest hospital network operating in the region indicated Tuesday that it is not experiencing staff shortages.

A note to our community:

As a public service, this article is available for all. Newsday readers support our strong local journalism by subscribing.  Please show you value this important work by becoming a subscriber now.

SUBSCRIBE

Cancel anytime

Northwell Health on Tuesday said it has sent 12 nurses to Michigan-based Henry Ford Health System to help the Midwestern health system care for a rising number of COVID-19 patients there.

Northwell intensive care and medical-surgical nurses will provide hands-on care at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit and Henry Ford Macomb Hospital in Clinton Township.

Northwell and Henry Ford were both helped by staff-sharing by other organizations during the spring surge of COVID-19. During the summer, as caseloads threatened to rise in Utah, Northwell provided critical care nurses to a hospital there.

Northwell added that it had staff to handle any COVID-19 outbreak in New York.

Northwell is in a good position to respond to the local increase in COVID-19 cases and has adequate staffing and resources," said Lisa Davis, a spokeswoman at Northwell. "We'll continue to monitor the situation closely, but know that alliances like this one ultimately strengthen our ability to care for our patients."

Check back for updates on this developing story. Sign up to get COVID-19 text alerts.

Matthew Chayes, a Newsday reporter since 2007, covers New York City Hall.

A note to our community:

As a public service, this article is available for all. Newsday readers support our strong local journalism by subscribing.  Please show you value this important work by becoming a subscriber now.

SUBSCRIBE

Cancel anytime

Health

A volunteer is administered the coronavirus vaccine developed Studies suggest AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine safe, effective
Margaret Keenan, 90, is applauded by staff as 'Turning point': UK giving 1st doses of COVID-19 vaccine
Chembio researchers perform a coronavirus test in the Hauppauge firm wins $12.7M contract to develop COVID test
Cars line up at a drive-thru testing site Steep rise in COVID-19 positives over past week on LI
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search