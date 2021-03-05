TODAY'S PAPER
De Blasio: New York City offering full return to classrooms in September

Parents dropping off kids at Public School 188

Parents dropping off kids at Public School 188 The Island School in Lower Manhattan when some returned for in-person classes in September 2020. Mayor Bill de Blasio said Friday the city will offer that option to all students next September.

By Matthew Chayes matthew.chayes@newsday.com @chayesmatthew
Five-day-a-week schooling in person will be offered to all of New York City’s 1.1 million public school students beginning in September, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Friday, signaling a further push to reopen the education system from coronavirus shutdowns.

Speaking on WNYC’s The Brian Lehrer Show, de Blasio said all-virtual schooling would remain available for those families that don’t want to send their kids in person, but he expects most to opt for a return to classrooms.

"There will be five-day-a-week instruction for everyone, period," de Blasio said, adding: "Public school will be available for all, in person, in September. That’s the plan."

He said the hybrid program in place in some schools would end in September, and the choices would be for students to attend all virtual or all in-person classes.

He said the city would reconsider its "two-case rule," put into place late last summer, requiring that a school be shut down temporarily if two unconnected virus cases are found.

A plan for this semester to reopen high schools, which have been closed since late last year, would be announced next week, he said. Middle schools and elementary schools have already reopened.

De Blasio said the city will soon open sign-ups for homebound seniors to get the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, approved for emergency use last week, when it is administered door to door.

Matthew Chayes, a Newsday reporter since 2007, covers New York City Hall.

