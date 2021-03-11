People traveling from other states or U.S. territories into New York no longer will be required to quarantine, starting April 1, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said Thursday, though New York City's mayor immediately criticized the move.

The governor announced the change as the number of COVID-19 cases in New York steadily decline or stabilize, and more people get vaccinated against the virus. International travelers will still be under the mandate aimed at curtailing spread of the coronavirus.

"This is great news, but it is not an all-clear for New Yorkers to let their guard down," Cuomo said in a statement.

But New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio expressed concerns about the end of the quarantine requirement.

"I believe in local control and here’s another case where New York City was not consulted even though we’re one of the biggest cities in the world and 43% of the state’s population," de Blasio said during his daily briefing with reporters.

Cuomo said that as "as we work to build our vaccination infrastructure even further and get more shots in arms, we're making significant progress in winning the footrace between the infection rate and the vaccination rate, allowing us to open new sectors of our economy and start our transition to a new normal in a post-pandemic world."

While it will not be mandatory for travelers from other states to quarantine, officials are still recommending it as a precaution, Cuomo said.

The change is another step toward relaxing the state's pandemic restrictions. Last week, Cuomo had said domestic travelers to New York who had been vaccinated would no longer be required to quarantine or test out within 90 days of their full vaccination, though international travelers would still be expected do so, following guidelines from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The new guidelines do not appear to impose a vaccination requirement.

Under the new mandates, all travelers still must fill out the Traveler Health Form the state uses for contact tracing purposes, he said. And people should still follow guidelines to stop spread of the virus, including mask wearing, social distancing and avoiding gatherings.

Regardless of quarantine status, anyone exposed to COVID-19 or returning from travel must follow certain state mandates, such as monitoring daily symptoms for 14 days; continuing strict adherence to all recommended non-pharmaceutical interventions, including hand-washing and using face coverings, and contacting public health authorities or health care providers to report changes in clinical status. Some may be required to seek testing.

Schumer: Feds sending vaccine 'supercharge' to NY

The federal government is sending a "vaccine supercharge" to New York, funding the operation of more than 100 sites to administer shots for COVID-19 across the state, said the office of Sen. Chuck Schumer.

An list of 35 initial vaccination hubs issued Thursday included locations throughout New York City and upstate New York, part of what Schumer's office is calling a massive expansion of federally funded sites that will operate out of Community Health Centers.

"More access and more shots means a quicker recovery, and that’s what we want," said a statement from Schumer (D-NY), the U.S. Senate majority leader.

The new federal effort is backed by $32 billion for vaccine distribution, procurement and administration that were included in the December relief bill, said Schumer's office. Some 4,000 health centers will be eligible to become vaccine sites nationally.

"Remember, one of the biggest issues with getting people vaccinated has been access," Schumer added. "Especially in our underserved and disadvantaged communities. We’ve heard numerous stories of people having to travel way too far to get a vaccine, hampering our ability to recover from the pandemic and return to ‘normal.’"

New York has also been increasing efforts to step up vaccinations through its massive vaccination sites, pop-ups in underserved communities and expansion of eligibility requirements. This week, the state expanded eligibility to lower the age threshold from 65 to 60 for people who qualify for the vaccine, and a state official confirmed Wednesday that more appointment slots had been added at state-run sites.

GETTING COVID-19 VACCINES IN NY To complete a prescreening and find sites to schedule COVID-19 shots, people in the eligible lists can visit https://am-i-eligible.covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov/

State residents may call the New York State Vaccination Hotline: 1-833-NYS-4VAX (1-833-697-4829)

Northwell Health is booking its COVID-19 vaccine appointments online at northwell.edu/covidvaccine

Call or visit your local pharmacist to check for participation in the state's vaccination effort.

The state's phase distribution guidelines can be found at: https://covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov/phased-distribution-vaccine Who qualifies for COVID-19 shots? The State of New York has expended its eligibility list for vaccines against COVID-19 several times, expanding the groups of people included in the phases. This is a summary of the eligible groups. The following are the qualifying categories, as revised on March 9. Group in Phase 1A The state said about 2.1 million state residents belong in this group, including: Health care workers at hospitals who interact with patients.

Residents and staff at nursing homes and assisted living facilities.

Dentists, psychologists and others deemed health care workers with direct contact with patients.

Employees of Federally Qualified Health Centers.

EMT volunteers and staff.

Coroners, medical examiners, some funeral workers.

Staff and residents of state facilities for people with developmental disabilities, mental health care and addiction services.

Employees at urgent care centers.

Individuals administering COVID-19 vaccines, including local health department staff.

Staff at ambulatory centers.

Home care and hospice workers.

Residents and staff at other congregate care facilities. Group in Phase 1B The state estimated about 3.2 million residents belong in this group, including: People 75 years of age and older.

Teachers and education workers, including in-person college instructors, substitute teachers, student teachers, school administrators, paraprofessional staff, support staff, contractors in schools and bus drivers.

First responders, including police; firefighters; state police; sheriff’s offices; county, town and village police departments, and other law enforcement offices.

Public safety workers, including dispatchers and technicians.

Public transit workers, including airport, railroad, subway, bus, ferry and Port Authority employees.

Corrections officers.

Other sworn and civilian personnel, such as court and peace officers.

Grocery store workers dealing with the public.

Individuals living in homeless shelters. Following federal recommendations: Starting on Feb. 15, people at risk of moderate to severe illness due to health conditions, immunocompromised status or comorbidities, including ailments such as high blood pressure, diabetes, cancer and chronic kidney disease. The full list of qualifying conditions is listed with the announcement on the state's website. Added at the discretion of local governments: Taxi drivers.

Restaurant workers.

Residents of facilities for developmentally disabled people.

Hotel workers who interact with the public. Beginning March 10, 2021: State residents age 60 and older (the age threshold had been 65 and older). Beginning March 17, 2021: “Public-facing” government and public employees.

Workers for not-for-profit organizations who provide “public-facing” services.

Building service workers who are “public-facing” employees. SOURCE: New York State, Northwell Health.

Check back for updates on this developing story. Sign up for COVID-19 text alerts at newsday.com/text.