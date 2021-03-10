One day after New York expanded eligibility requirements for the COVID-19 vaccine, pharmacists on Wednesday said they've started to hear from a wider net of people.

The state on Tuesday said people 60 and older would become eligible to get the shots, and that pharmacists would be focused on vaccinating that group along with teachers. The change went into effect Wednesday morning.

"I've already heard the calls coming in, and they're asking for appointments," said Nidhin Mohan, who owns New Island Pharmacy in Deer Park and is the co-owner of West Islip Pharmacy in West Islip.

Mohan said the West Islip location received 100 doses of the Moderna vaccine earlier this week, and that most, if not all, of those doses are already scheduled.

"We expect more deliveries next week and hope to have it in Deer Park soon too," he said.

Mohan added that by widening who can get the vaccine, the state will cut down on waste.

"As the vaccine has been easier to find, we've heard stories about last-minute cancellations, and if you can't find someone eligible to take that dose, it can get thrown out," Mohan said. "It will be a lot easier to find someone else to fill the canceled appointment."

The state reported a slight decrease in virus positivity in test results from Tuesday.

The seven-day average was 3.11% statewide, with a level of 4.25% on Long Island, still one of the highest for regions in the state.

The state's daily positivity rate was 3.16% from 205,616 test results processed Tuesday.

The number of new confirmed cases In results Tuesday was 577 in Nassau, 598 in Suffolk and 3,420 in New York City.

Statewide 58 people died Tuesday of causes related to the virus, including four in Nassau and two in Suffolk.

"We're working hard every day to get New York's infection rate down while increasing the vaccination rate, and the state is making significant progress in that ongoing footrace," Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said in a statement.

The change added to the list of at least 10 million people who already had been deemed eligible in the state, even though vaccines have been in short supply and many people were frustrated trying to get appointments for shots.

State officials estimated that the change added about 500,000 more people to the list of eligible individuals.

Tom D'Angelo, who runs home infusion pharmacy Americare in Garden City South, said Wednesday that he's also hearing from a larger pool of eligible people.

"They're coming in and asking for appointments," said D'Angelo, who added that people should stop at Americare to get on an appointment list.

D'Angelo also operates Franklin Square Pharmacy in Franklin Square but said "the two locations are only a half-mile apart, so we ask everyone interested to go to the Garden City South location."

CVS spokeswoman Tara Burke said that as eligibility expands, "one of our greatest strengths is our presence in communities across the country, making us an ideal partner for administering vaccines in a safe, convenient and inclusive manner."

Burke added that as vaccine supply increases, CVS will add additional locations and open up more appointments.

Cuomo said Tuesday that he expects the number of doses delivered to the state by the federal government to remain flat the next two weeks, but then begin to ramp up starting in late March and accelerating through April and May.

President Joe Biden has said there will be enough vaccines available by the end of May for every adult in the country who wants one.

Among the large swath of New Yorkers who had already been eligible for the shots are health care workers, teachers, police, firefighters, restaurants workers, other workers deemed "essential" and people with health conditions that put them at higher risk of severe illness.

GETTING COVID-19 VACCINES IN NY To complete a prescreening and find sites to schedule COVID-19 shots, people in the eligible lists can visit https://am-i-eligible.covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov/

State residents may call the New York State Vaccination Hotline: 1-833-NYS-4VAX (1-833-697-4829)

Northwell Health is booking its COVID-19 vaccine appointments online at northwell.edu/covidvaccine

Call or visit your local pharmacist to check for participation in the state's vaccination effort.

The state's phase distribution guidelines can be found at: https://covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov/phased-distribution-vaccine Who qualifies for COVID-19 shots? The State of New York has expended its eligibility list for vaccines against COVID-19 several times, expanding the groups of people included in the phases. This is a summary of the eligible groups. The following are the qualifying categories, as revised on March 9. Group in Phase 1A The state said about 2.1 million state residents belong in this group, including: Health care workers at hospitals who interact with patients.

Residents and staff at nursing homes and assisted living facilities.

Dentists, psychologists and others deemed health care workers with direct contact with patients.

Employees of Federally Qualified Health Centers.

EMT volunteers and staff.

Coroners, medical examiners, some funeral workers.

Staff and residents of state facilities for people with developmental disabilities, mental health care and addiction services.

Employees at urgent care centers.

Individuals administering COVID-19 vaccines, including local health department staff.

Staff at ambulatory centers.

Home care and hospice workers.

Residents and staff at other congregate care facilities. Group in Phase 1B The state estimated about 3.2 million residents belong in this group, including: People 75 years of age and older.

Teachers and education workers, including in-person college instructors, substitute teachers, student teachers, school administrators, paraprofessional staff, support staff, contractors in schools and bus drivers.

First responders, including police; firefighters; state police; sheriff’s offices; county, town and village police departments, and other law enforcement offices.

Public safety workers, including dispatchers and technicians.

Public transit workers, including airport, railroad, subway, bus, ferry and Port Authority employees.

Corrections officers.

Other sworn and civilian personnel, such as court and peace officers.

Grocery store workers dealing with the public.

Individuals living in homeless shelters. Following federal recommendations: Starting on Feb. 15, people at risk of moderate to severe illness due to health conditions, immunocompromised status or comorbidities, including ailments such as high blood pressure, diabetes, cancer and chronic kidney disease. The full list of qualifying conditions is listed with the announcement on the state's website. Added at the discretion of local governments: Taxi drivers.

Restaurant workers.

Residents of facilities for developmentally disabled people.

Hotel workers who interact with the public. Beginning March 10, 2021: State residents age 60 and older (the age threshold had been 65 and older). Beginning March 17, 2021: “Public-facing” government and public employees.

Workers for not-for-profit organizations who provide “public-facing” services.

Building service workers who are “public-facing” employees. SOURCE: New York State, Northwell Health.

Check back for updates on this developing story. Sign up for COVID-19 text alerts at newsday.com/text.