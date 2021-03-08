Long Island will get three additional vaccination sites in Brentwood, Old Westbury and Southampton to administer more of the shots made available by the federal government, with the state expanding its network of vaccine distribution places in the coming weeks, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced Monday.

The three new Long Island sites will be located at the Suffolk County Community College campus in Brentwood, the SUNY Stony Brook campus in Southampton and the SUNY Old Westbury campus in Old Westbury.

New York City will also get an additional vaccination site at a place yet to be announced in the Bronx.

Cuomo touted the state's progress since the peak of the pandemic and urged state residents, particularly in minority communities, to take advantage of the availability of vaccine and the multiple sites that are now operational, during a news conference at the Javits Convention Center in Manhattan with pastors from Black churches.

"It was a painful year … Death, suffering, anxiety, loss, but we made it through," said Cuomo, departing from how his live briefings have been conducted to close the event to the press, citing COVID-19 restrictions as the reason. "We are now at the end, or the beginning of the end. Why? Because we have a vaccine," Cuomo added.

He said the Javits Center, which has been opened 24 hours to administer shots for COVID-19, "did more vaccinations than any place in the United States of America" over the weekend.

