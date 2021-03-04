Two Long Island locations are among twelve pop-up vaccination sites for COVID-19 that will be set up in communities around the state over the next few days with the goal of inoculating over 4,000 people, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced Thursday.

The sites include religious institutions, schools and neighborhood centers, with the goal of reaching underserved communities.

The locations on Long Island are Uniondale High School in Uniondale on Thursday, March 4, from 8 a.m. to noon, and B.A.P.S. Swaminarayan Hindu Temple in Melville on Friday, March 5, from 8 a.m. to noon. The state is also opening pop-up sites in Manhattan, Brooklyn and Queens.

The state is trying to ramp up vaccinations as it also moves to reopen more businesses and relax rules on public gatherings while the number of new COVID-19 cases continues to drop.

On Wednesday, Cuomo announced that domestic travelers to New York will not be required to quarantine if they are vaccinated.

He also said the limit on outdoor residential gatherings will go from 10 to 25 people on March 22. The indoor limit of 10 people per gathering will remain the same.

Gatherings at public spaces can expand from 50 to 100 people indoors and 50 to 200 outdoors.

A note to our community: As a public service, this article is available for all. Newsday readers support our strong local journalism by subscribing. Please show you value this important work by becoming a subscriber now. SUBSCRIBE Cancel anytime

People must still observe protocols to prevent the spread of COVID-19 such as social distancing and wearing a mask.

Starting April 2, entertainment venues with a capacity of under 10,000 people will be able to reopen at 33% capacity for indoor events, up to a maximum of 100 people.

Nursing homes grapple with state's visiting rules

Slightly more than one-third of the 610 nursing homes in the state have started allowing visitors as part of new guidance issued by the state a little more than a week ago.

The new guidelines allow for nursing homes to permit visitors without being tested if the positivity level in a county is under 5% on a seven-day rolling average. If the positivity level rises to between 5% and 10%, visitors must test negative for COVID-19 before the visit.

But the sticking point for a majority of nursing homes remains clearing a difficult standard: Nursing homes being free of COVID-19 cases for 14 days.

Only 16 of 77 nursing homes on Long Island have cleared that hurdle, according to the state department of health, which defended the rule, adding that they’re following guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In adhering to the new visitation guidance from the state's Department of Health, "nursing homes are taking the proper steps to protect the lives of nursing home residents," said Jeffrey Hammond, public information officer for the state DOH. "Due to continued community spread, keeping this virus out of congregate settings remains our top priority, and asymptomatic spread remains a concern in all corners of the state. This is why nursing homes must be COVID free for 14 days to be visitation eligible."

The stringent rules have been criticized by some nursing home operators and families who have not seen their loved ones for close to a year.

Dolores Zanchelli of Deer Park said her mother, Gina Compierchio, a resident of Gurwin Jewish Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Commack, "says all the time that she wants to come home, because she’s depressed. She hates that no one comes and sees her."

Zanchelli said the state should consider a resident’s mental health as part of their policymaking.

"You’re opening movie theaters, catering homes and stores, why can’t we see our loved ones?" Zanchelli said. "Visiting them is crucial to their well-being."

Check back for updates on this developing story. Sign up for COVID-19 text alerts at newsday.com/text.