The state will have to increase its vaccination capacity to meet a goal set by President Joe Biden making all adults eligible for the COVID-19 shots by May 1, said Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, calling the ramp up "a logistical undertaking" unlike any his administration has had to pursue.

More than 6 million initial doses have been administered to date in New York, but opening up eligibility to all adult residents would expand the pool of qualifying residents to approximately 15 million people, he said.

"We are not at that capacity now," Cuomo said.

His comments came Friday, at the same time as Cuomo faced growing calls for his resignation and came under investigation over sexual harassment allegations. But Cuomo said he would remain focused on managing the state through health and fiscal crises.

Biden’s announcement Thursday night "is going to have a major ramification on states’ vaccination capacity," Cuomo said, during a telephonic briefing with reporters.

"The president is now talking about May 1," he added. "We need to have a tremendous increase in our capacity to vaccinate."

While Biden did not promise that everyone will get a vaccine on that day, Cuomo said, "once you tell people they are eligible, then eligibility suggests now I should be able to get it."

De Blasio: Removing travel restrictions 'the wrong thing to do'

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio on Friday called on the state to restore its mandate that domestic travelers arriving in New York must quarantine to prevent further spread of the coronavirus.

"I don't know if this is the state's idea of an April Fool's joke, but it’s absolutely the wrong thing to do," de Blasio said of removing the restriction.

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo on Thursday announced that people traveling from other states or U.S. territories into New York no longer will be required to quarantine, starting April 1.

The governor said the move was possible because the number of COVID-19 cases in New York is steadily declining or stabilizing, and more people are getting vaccines. International travelers will still be under the mandate, aimed at curtailing spread of the coronavirus.

"This is great news," Cuomo said Thursday, "but it is not an all-clear for New Yorkers to let their guard down."

While it will not be mandatory for travelers from other states to quarantine, officials are still recommending it as a precaution, Cuomo said.

Jennifer Givner, a spokesperson for Cuomo, said Friday that New York is following recommendations from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and that other states including Pennsylvania are doing likewise. She noted that while self-isolating will no longer be mandatory, the state is still recommending domestic travelers do so.

"We are all following the lead on this from CDC," Givner said.

DeBlasio rejected Cuomo's reasoning immediately on Thursday, and said the city was not consulted even though it is "one of the biggest cities in the world and 43% of the state’s population."

On Friday, DeBlasio and his team continued their attack on Cuomo's plan.

The mayor's senior adviser on the pandemic, Dr. Jay Varma, said that between 5% to 10% of city cases come from travelers. "That may not seem like a lot, but as we know with this disease, even one case can lead to an outbreak and spread," he said.

"We need every weapon on our side to fight back against the coronavirus. As we keep reporting, the virus is using evolution on its side to develop new variants, new ways to be more infectious. So we need all of the tools that we have available to us," he said.

Last week, Cuomo said domestic travelers to New York who had been vaccinated would no longer be required to quarantine or test out within 90 days of their full vaccination, though international travelers would still be expected do so, following guidelines from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The new guidelines do not appear to impose a vaccination requirement.

Regardless of quarantine status, anyone exposed to COVID-19 or returning from travel must follow certain state mandates, such as monitoring daily symptoms for 14 days.

Check back for updates on this developing story.