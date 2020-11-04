The Suffolk County Health Department "is monitoring new clusters" of COVID-19 at a voting site and in the Shoreham-Wading River school district, County Executive Steve Bellone said Wednesday.

The first cluster is related to an early voting site at the Stony Brook Southampton Campus in Southampton, he said. The case in the school has caused 161 people to be placed under isolation or quarantine.

Officials confirmed ten positive cases in the Southampton case, six of whom were working at the polling site. There are also 48 contacts associated with the polling site who are under quarantine.

In Shoreham-Wading River, after a gathering of 32 people, there were three positive cases. Eleven staff members and 140 high school students are under quarantine, plus a number of household contacts, Bellone said. The school will hold virtual classes until next week.

"It’s another example of an instance where you’re complying with the gathering guidelines, but if the proper precautions aren’t taken — and to a certain extent even if precautions are taken — you can end up in a situation like this. And that’s why it’s so important we remain vigilant." Bellone said.

He added that "we’ve seen a steady uptick in our numbers."

The county’s infection rate has been above 1% since Oct. 21 and averaged 1.5% for the last week, Bellone said.

A note to our community: As a public service, this article is available for all. Newsday readers support our strong local journalism by subscribing. Please show you value this important work by becoming a subscriber now. SUBSCRIBE Cancel anytime

Hospitalizations are averaging in the 40 patients a day after going down to the 20s. The current level is 42, with 4 in ICU.

"These numbers are a concern and we remain focused on that: focused on keeping people healthy, keeping these numbers down and enabling our economic recovery," Bellone said. "We cannot afford to slide back."

The positivity level for COVID-19 in test results from Tuesday was 2.69% in "hot spots" around the state, 1.42% statewide excluding the hot spots, and 1.59% including those areas with higher rates of positivity, which are oversampled, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced Wednesday.

Fourteen people died of coronavirus-related causes on Tuesday, and 1,253 were hospitalized across the state, an increase of 26 from the previous day.

Cuomo spoke again of a rise in cases, and specifically addressed a soaring positivity rate of 3.4% in the upstate region of Western New York, which includes the cities of Buffalo and Niagara Falls.

"The surge in cases around the country and the globe is a stark reminder that this pandemic is far from over, and while we are doing a good job keeping our positivity rate comparatively low, the numbers in Western New York are a caution flag," Cuomo said.

"We're staying on top of this situation by continuing our aggressive micro-cluster strategy, expanding testing capacity and enforcing compliance of the public health law," he said.

The positivity level on Long Island was 1.1% and it was 1.3% in New York City. The number of new confirmed cases was 100 in Nassau County, 74 in Suffolk and 795 in New York City.

Long Island public and private schools had, as of Tuesday, reported 1,092 coronavirus positives since Sept. 8, an increase of 20 cases from the previous day, according to the state’s COVID-19 Report Card. Of those, 817 were students and 275 were teachers and staff members. The statewide tally was 3,606 students and 1,854 teachers and staff members for 5,460 who tested positive in that period.

The recent climb in positivity levels in New York has come as the United States accumulated nearly 9.5 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic’s start — the most of any country, according to Johns Hopkins University, which is tracking cases. The United States leads the world in deaths, with 233,356 as of late Wednesday afternoon.

The virus has killed a total of 1.2 million people worldwide, and infected 47.9 million people.

Check back for updates on this developing story. Sign up to get COVID-19 text alerts.