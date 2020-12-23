A health care worker has had "a significant allergic reaction" to the coronavirus vaccine, which 30,000 people in New York City have received without incident, according to the city Department of Health and Mental Hygiene.

The worker was treated and is in stable condition, the department wrote in a news release Wednesday.

The reaction was the first "serious adverse event" in the city connected to the vaccine, according to the release, which did not say when the reaction occurred or provide further details about the health care worker.

