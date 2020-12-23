TODAY'S PAPER
Health care worker has 'significant allergic reaction' to COVID-19 vaccine in NYC, city health officials say

COVID-19 vaccines inside a freezer at NYU Langone

COVID-19 vaccines inside a freezer at NYU Langone Hospital-Long Island, on Tuesday in Mineola. Credit: Debbie Egan-Chin

By Matthew Chayes matthew.chayes@newsday.com @chayesmatthew
A health care worker has had "a significant allergic reaction" to the coronavirus vaccine, which 30,000 people in New York City have received without incident, according to the city Department of Health and Mental Hygiene.

The worker was treated and is in stable condition, the department wrote in a news release Wednesday.

The reaction was the first "serious adverse event" in the city connected to the vaccine, according to the release, which did not say when the reaction occurred or provide further details about the health care worker.

A note to our community:

As a public service, this article is available for all. Newsday readers support our strong local journalism by subscribing.

SUBSCRIBE

Cancel anytime

Matthew Chayes, a Newsday reporter since 2007, covers New York City Hall.

